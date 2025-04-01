Juan Salgado elected to Chair MacArthur board

Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago, was elected to chair the MacArthur Board of Directors. Salgado has served on the Board since 2020 and will assume his new role as chair in June.

A champion for economic mobility, Salgado has focused his career on improving education and opportunities for Chicago-area residents in low-income communities. As Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago, he is committed to removing barriers to success for more than 70,000 students across seven colleges.

“Juan’s superb leadership—opening opportunities, building effective programs and partnerships, and improving genuine opportunities for people—reflects his clarity about mission and challenges, his talent for asking invaluable questions, and his dedication to listening and learning,” said current Board Chair Martha Minow. “Juan is a vital member of the MacArthur Board of Directors, and he will bring his distinctive clarity, questions, and listening to the role of chair.”

Salgado previously served as CEO of Instituto del Progreso Latino, an organization that helps people obtain sustainable employment and economic stability through education, citizenship, and skill-building programs. For this pioneering work, Salgado was recognized as a MacArthur Fellow in 2015.

“MacArthur’s Board and Staff alike trust Juan’s visionary leadership and expansive approach to collaboration,” said MacArthur President John Palfrey. “In addition to having deep connections to our hometown of Chicago, Juan is committed to meeting the moment for communities everywhere during this critical time for the social sector.”

Salgado earned an associate degree from Moraine Valley Community College, followed by a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University, and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has earned honorary degrees from DePaul University and University of Illinois at Chicago. Salgado serves as a board member of the Obama Foundation and a Class C Director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

“My perspective, informed by work across Chicago’s communities, continues to be expanded by MacArthur’s deep insights and global connections,” Salgado said. “This point of transition in our nation and world requires careful listening, responsiveness to needs, and bold innovation. I look forward to continuing the strong leadership of this institution.”

Salgado will succeed Minow, who has served as chair since 2022 and joined the Board in 2012. Previous Chairs of the MacArthur Board include Daniel Huttenlocher (2017-2022), Marjorie Scardino (2012-2017), Robert Denham (2007-2012), Sara Lawrence Lightfoot (2002-2007), and John E. Corbally (1995-2002).

MacArthur’s Board of Directors sets policies and strategic direction for the Foundation; approves grantmaking areas, initiatives, and grants; and oversees investments and the audit process through the work of its committees.