Luh Kel on album, ‘Better Late Than Never’ and PnB Brock

Luh Kel has been pretty quiet over these past two years. He hasn’t really dropped music because of life, including the birth of his first child. But the wait is finally over. Luh Kel made his return back to music on April Fools, and yes he actually dropped. His new project “Better Late Than Ever” is streaming everywhere now and he dropped by the Star Studio to talk about why he’s choosing to return now.

Did becoming a father make you take life more serious?

Yeah, but I [ain’t] gonna lie, though I already knew how serious life was. Like, I thought [that’s] a cliche answer, because, like, you feel me, like I already know how hard life is. I [have] been through life already without a kid, so now I got a kid. It’s just, like, it [hasn’t] changed my mindset. I just love my son. It is what it is.

Your old DJ, DJ Gotti, spoke on how you were the first person to show him the Hollywood lifestyle. What do you remember about your time together?

I [ain’t] going to lie at the time when me and [Gotti were] running around, we was doing a whole bunch, like we was in LA like ten deep like we getting flights all with each other. We was staying in the nicest [hotels]. You feel me? I feel like with this music, I just be having a good time for real, especially with my bros.

Why did you name the tape Better Late Than Never, and what can we expect from this tape?

Just different vibes. Like it’s an older sound more polished, like people will really like it. I named it Better Late Than Never because, like a lot of people that support me, they be saying, like, I never drop, and all that, and so I’m a little late to it. You feel me like it’s been some years, but it’s better late than never. You feel me.

Who would be your dream features?

Dead or alive? Matter of fact, Chris Brown. On the female side, I mean I can say legends, but [I’ll say] GloRilla. I want to do a song with GloRilla.

Why was PnB Rock one of your favorite artists?

I grew up listening to PnB Rock. And I feel like he [was] that type of artist that [showed] love to everybody. As soon as I started popping he was showing mad love to me. He was the first artist [to] ever show me love. He did a song with me, everything, like, kicking it in LA, like all that.

Why did you choose to drop midweek instead of Friday like most artists?

Spontaneous. I’m trying to be spontaneous. Yeah, I gotta be different. Everybody drop on Fridays. Let me drop on Tuesday.