Wendy Williams waves to fans protesting her living facility

Wendy Williams acknowledged her fans who showed up on April 1 to protest her government-mandated guardianship and “prison”-like conditions inside her living facility in New York.

#FreeWendy movement has intensified in recent months

The 60-year-old former talk show queen was actually the beneficiary of two protests as another demonstration popped off simultaneously in Los Angeles, People magazine reports.

Yahoo reported Williams waved down at the fans who were street level outside the Coterie assisted living facility in Hudson Yards in Manhattan. Williams conveyed that it felt “very good” to have fans passionately advocating for her freedom.

“We want Wendy free today!” protesters chanted in Hudson Yards.

“They have posters and T-shirts,” Williams told People magazine. “I’m standing here and looking out the window because I like things like that. I love nothing better than to stop and pose.”

Wendy Williams conveys gratitude for the support

Williams said, “It’s nice to see regular people, but it’s even more important at this time in my life to see media. At this point in life, I can’t trust a lot of people and I can’t even get into who I can’t trust, but there are people that — oh my gosh, I can’t trust them as far as I can throw them.”

Williams asked the magazine rhetorically about her guardianship. “Why am I still a ward? It’s been too damn long.”

She denounced the “memory unit” and described her living situation as a “f—— dump.” Adds Williams, “I need [to let] you know everything I do, I do right here in this bedroom you know, in this bed.”

Because she passed a recent psychological exam, coupled with the popular support, Williams believes her time in a living facility and under guardianship are numbered.

Wendy Williams believes her guardianship will end soon

“It will absolutely 1000 percent happen,” she says. “When I get out of the situation, I’m staying in New York where I’m comfortable.” Williams added: “I can’t wait to fall in love. I will not lie about that.”

Williams rebuffs the narrative that her son was taking advantage of her financially before she was placed in a court-ordered guardianship in 2022.

“I can’t stand when people talk about my son and me and when people say certain things like I have attorneys and I have this and I have that. Listen, let me tell you something — unless you hear from me [or from] my niece Alex [Finnie] or my friend Suzanne Bass or anybody in my family …. That’s [the] real me.”

Williams continued, saying “if anybody else is doing the talking” for her then it is simply “stupid bulls—.”