Chef Jernard is taking his fans and cooking aficionados on a whirlwind nationwide excursion to gastronomic hubs, or “foodie destinations,” in the new TV One cooking series “Savor the City.” Jernard will be preparing specialized meals in Napa Valley, where Black wine proprietors are thriving, on Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts, and in New Orleans, where rich, decadent food was practically invented.