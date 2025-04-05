Damon Wayans opens up on ‘Club Shay Shay’

In a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, hosted by Shannon Sharpe, comedic legend Damon Wayans spilled some serious tea that has fans buzzing. The interview, which aired on April 3, 2025, covered a range of topics, from Wayans’ family dynamics to his thoughts on marriage. However, the most jaw-dropping revelation was his admission that he once dated the same woman as his nephew.

Damon Wayans shares shocking family secret

During the candid conversation, Wayans recounted a time when he and his nephew were romantically linked to the same woman. While he didn’t disclose which nephew it was, he did share that he fell in love with her after his divorce, stating, “I got divorced and I was by myself for two years. And then I saw her, and I was like, ‘I’m in love.’” This revelation certainly raised eyebrows, especially when he described the situation as not being that serious since his nephew and the woman were not in love.

Wayans explained that the dating pool in California is quite small, which made it easier for him to justify his actions. He humorously noted that family gatherings became a bit awkward after the relationship blossomed, with relatives teasing them about the situation. When Sharpe expressed disbelief at the idea of dating a family member’s ex, Wayans quipped, “Nah, if you’ve seen her, you would understand.”

Damon Wayans reflects on marriage

In addition to discussing his dating life, Wayans opened up about his marriage to Lisa Thorner. The couple was together for 19 years before their divorce, but Wayans emphasized that they remain on good terms. He mentioned that Thorner still attends family gatherings, showcasing a level of maturity and respect post-divorce.

“I think marriage is a beautiful arrangement. I was just too young and dumb to know that back then,”

Wayans’ reflections on marriage resonate with many, particularly those who have experienced the complexities of relationships. His candidness about his past mistakes serves as a reminder that growth often comes from learning through life’s challenges.

Social media reacts to the interview

As expected, social media lit up following the release of the interview clip. Fans had mixed reactions to Wayans’ revelation about dating his nephew’s ex. Some users expressed shock, while others found humor in the situation. Here are a few notable reactions:

T Tv: “That’s wild I would have to leave that alone if one of my family member went out with her.”

These reactions highlight the blend of shock and humor that often accompanies celebrity revelations, especially when they involve family dynamics.