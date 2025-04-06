Cardi B vows to drag other female rappers she felt slighted by in 2024 while she was pregnant and in the throes of a tumultuous divorce.

Cardi B hopes to have new album in 2025

The Invasion of Privacy emcee told fans on Twitter Spaces that she plans to finally come out with her sophomore album before the end of 2025, some seven long years after her debut hit the charts and cemented her superstar status.

The 32-year-old mother of three said she plans to unleash her claws on multiple female rap contemporaries with the new project.

Cardi B will adopt a ‘villain’ stance with new LP

“I don’t even like saying, ‘Cardi is in her villain era,’ but I really do feel like I turned into a supervillain, deada–,” she explained. “Like sometimes I would avoid certain things, I ain’t avoiding s–t. You gone take this d–k, b—h.”

Cardi B gathers a music fan after slight

When a fan instructed Cardi to be more concerned about her estranged husband, Offset, and his alleged serial cheating, Cardi snapped at the wayward fan.

“I could worry about whatever the f–k I want to worry about when it comes about ME,” she wrote, calling that particular user a stalker.

Cardi B had the time today to drag fans

“Literally replied in 30 seconds, hungry a– b—h,” she fired back. “As for the kids you see how chubby my baby is … well fed with 50K on her arm alone in bracelets ..

Cardi B continued on her raging rant, saying, “I can sit all day rub my feet and argue if I want to cause I’m a MILLIONAIRE b—h you in your mid 20s and can’t even bring company to your momma house b—h … h– don’t miss a beat on what happens over here.”