Comedic legend Damon Wayans unveiled an embarrassing family truth that has social media buzzing.

Wayans, arguably the funniest one in the Wayans family comedy dynasty, revealed on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast that he learned to French kiss by performing the act on his brother Marlon.

Damon Wayans on his mother’s unusual punishment

The act was part of a very unusual punishment doled out by the Wayans’ no-nonsense mother when the many siblings scuffled in the house.

Wayans told the Hall of Fame football player that after he and his siblings would fight, their mother would force them do something that most folks never heard of.

“I learned how to tongue kiss with Marlon Wayans,” he said. “Once you kiss your brother in the mouth, you don’t want to fight anymore.”

The Wayans kept the tradition into adulthood

Wayans elaborated on how this practice was continued into adulthood.

“To this day, we all kiss. Because you never know what’s going to happen when they walk out the door,” Wayans said.

Damon Wayans reflects on family’s seminal impact

Of course, Wayans reminisced on his award-winning career as well as his family’s legacy within the comedy and entertainment realms. The accomplishments of Damon, Marlon, Shawn, Keenen Ivory, and Kim Wayans through four decades earned them induction into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Wayans waxed poetically on how the family’s groundbreaking show, “In Living Color,” founded by eldest sibling Keenan Ivory Wayans, launched the careers of Hollywood heavyweights Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, and Jennifer Lopez. He broached the topic of how their movies Mo’ Money, Scary Movie, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, and White Chicks changed the landscape of comedy and moviemaking in Tinseltown.

Damon Wayans admission incites strong reactions

But it was the admission of their mother’s unusual form of punishment that incited the strongest reactions on social media. One person said these podcasts “expose the weirdness in these celebrities.”