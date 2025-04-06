‘Raising Kanan’s’ Pardison Fontaine: acting and expanding

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine is no stranger to storytelling, whether through his pen game in hip-hop or his growing presence in entertainment. Known for writing some of the biggest hits in the industry, the rapper is now flexing his talents on-screen with a role in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

In an exclusive conversation with rolling out, Fontaine discusses his transition into acting, his experience working on the hit show, and what’s next for his multifaceted career.

Without telling me your age, this era of music is about the late ’80s and early ’90s. Have any artists from that time influenced you as an artist today?

Absolutely. One of my favorite artists is DMX. I saw his influence and really connected with him, so it was only right that that same energy resonated in my music. It was only natural for it to resonate with my character in “Raising Kanan.”

When we look at your character, B-rilla, we must separate art from real life. How realistic do you think B-rilla is? Are you putting extras on him, or does he align with how many artists behave?

Berilla’s story is in line with many artists’ journeys. Hip-hop often comes from struggle with poverty, and it creates an outlet for self-expression. Berilla is no different. He’s a product of his environment—smart, charismatic, witty—and his lyrics reflect that. But at the same time, he struggles, trying to do whatever he can to better his life. That’s something many artists can relate to.

How do you think this experience of portraying an artist on-screen will enhance your abilities as an artist in real life?

I’ve always been very animated in my own way, so playing Berilla feels like an extension of that. My artistry and this role mirror each other in many ways. This opportunity is opening up more doors for me and putting more eyes on who Pardison Fontaine is, not just as a musician but as a performer overall.

What has been the most enjoyable part of joining “Raising Kanan“ this season?

Man, the best part has been gaining a new family. The entire experience—working with the cast, crew, writers, and producers—has been amazing. Rubbing shoulders with professionals like Sasha Penn, Malcolm Mays, and Patina Miller has been inspiring. These are giants in their craft, and being able to learn from them is something I’ll always appreciate.

Lastly, what should the audience remember about B-rilla as he navigates these dangerous streets?

B-rilla is very hands-on and operates by any means necessary. Keep watching—he’s got a lot in store.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” airs Fridays on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S.