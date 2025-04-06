As the Diddy trial approaches, the beleaguered Bad Boy Boss has been slapped with two new felony charges from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office initially secured indictments against Sean “Diddy” Combs in September 2024 on one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking, and one count of transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Friday, April 4, federal prosecutors introduced two new charges — one more count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, USA Today reports. These charges pertain to a second alleged victim, the filing indicates.

The additional charges are the result of investigations by the FBI into Diddy’s infamous “Freak Off” parties which the federal agency described as “elaborate and produced sex performances” in which Puff administered “force, threats of force and coercion” to get women to comply to have sex with male prostitutes.

Diddy adamantly denies all charges

At the beginning of the week, Diddy vehemently denied all the charges against him, saying that the participants in the notorious sex parties were there voluntarily.

Diddy has been in jail since his indictment in September

The Diddy trial is scheduled to begin in one month, with jury selection commencing on May 5 with the trial expected to start on May 12. Combs remains housed in federal detainment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has already pled not guilty to all five charges.

“He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will,” his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has said according to the newspaper.