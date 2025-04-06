The PropTech House Pitch Off names top real estate tech

The PropTech House Pitch Off names top innovators in real estate tech during SXSW 2025

The future of real estate innovation was on full display during South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025 as The PropTech House hosted its highly anticipated Pitch Off competition in Austin, Texas. Held at Berkshire Hathaway and powered by RE Technology and Bold Equity Ventures, the event brought together emerging PropTech founders, investors, and real estate professionals to spotlight the next generation of property technology.

Now in its fourth year, the PropTech House Pitch Off—produced in partnership with David Cao of the Texas Real Estate Network and Jeremy Sigmon of PowerStack Energy—has become the leading platform where tech innovation meets real estate, bridging the gap between industry leaders, customers, and emerging solutions. This year’s event featured international PropTech startups leveraging AI to build transformative solutions across the built environment.

Meet the Winners of The PropTech House Pitch Off 2025

Three standout companies were selected for their cutting-edge solutions and impact on the real estate industry.

1st Place: Saranga Pagadala, Founder of DesignAI

Saranga Pagadala, founder of DesignAI and a 500 Global portfolio founder, is recognized for pioneering AI sales enablement that turns design work into captivating, client-winning proposals—no sad RFPs required.

Prize Package (Valued at $11,000), Powered by RE Technology:

One month of banner ads



A dedicated article distributed to over 100,000 agents and brokers



Three months of premium placement in the RE Tech Directory



Inclusion in the Monthly Tech Spotlight



Five free platform subscriptions



2nd Place: Georges Colbert, Founder & CEO of Albatroz.AI

Georges Colbert, founder and CEO of Albatroz.AI, is recognized for transforming multifamily leasing with AI-powered solutions.

3rd Place: Skye Mercury, Founder of Nava House

Skye Mercury, founder of Nava House, is recognized for creating a luxury real estate and experiences membership club that reimagines upscale living through community, culture, and connection.

Both 2nd and 3rd place winners received a $5,000 visibility package from RE Technology, including:

Three months of premium placement in the RE Tech Directory



Inclusion in the Monthly Tech Spotlight



Five free platform subscriptions

Additional Prizes for All Winners

In addition to their core prize packages, each winner received the following high-impact opportunities:

1. Private Session with Mayor Travis Mitchell of Kyle, TX

Each winner will have a one-on-one meeting with Mayor Travis Mitchell of Kyle, TX—one of Texas’ most forward-thinking housing leaders—for an exclusive sit-down with a visionary reshaping how cities integrate technology and innovation into real estate.

2. $5,000 Strategic Brand & Visibility Support from The PropTech House

Each winner will gain access to the PropTech Visibility Sprint™, a one-day strategy session led by Liberty Madison. This experience is designed to sharpen messaging, refine pitch materials, and develop a visibility game plan to attract press, customers, and investors. Winners will also be featured in the Founders of the Future series by The PropTech House.

3. $10,000 Real Estate Development Training from Bold Equity Ventures

Each winner will receive access to Bold Equity Ventures’ Real Estate Development Investment Training Bootcamp, a premier program designed to equip emerging leaders with the skills and strategies to develop and invest in real estate at scale.

About RE Technology

RE Technology is the go-to source for real estate tech education and connection, reaching over 900,000 professionals nationwide. With a curated tech directory, daily thought leadership, and lead-generation tools, RE Technology connects PropTech founders with their ideal audience of agents and brokers.

About Bold Equity Ventures

Bold Equity Ventures, a luxury development firm with a global portfolio, is expanding from Atlanta to Texas with a focus on smart home construction, innovation in the built environment, and elevating modern living.

About The PropTech House

Founded by Liberty Madison, tech and media strategist and trusted advisor to PropTech founders, in partnership with Jeremy Sigmon of Planet Sigmon and PowerStack Energy, The PropTech House is an innovation platform and cultural experience designed to champion the future of real estate through emerging technology. Hosted annually at SXSW, it’s where PropTech is reimagined and real estate is redefined—through pitch competitions, panels, podcasting, and partnerships that accelerate PropTech founders toward visibility, user growth, and strategic investment.

With deep expertise in both technology and real estate, Liberty is an advisor at Hatchet Ventures, working directly with PropTech portfolio companies to drive user acquisition, media exposure, and investor interest.

About the Event

The PropTech House Pitch Off, powered by RE Technology and Bold Equity Ventures, was hosted in collaboration with the Texas Real Estate Network and Berkshire Hathaway during SXSW in Austin, Texas. The event plays a pivotal role in shaping PropTech innovation across Texas by bringing together founders, funders, customers, and fans to accelerate adoption and visibility in the real estate technology space.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Austin, TX