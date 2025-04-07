2nd annual Seed Summit unites visionaries and creators

Los Angeles, CA – SEED Media founder Valeisha Butterfield hosted the Second Annual Seed Summit and Awards over the weekend, bringing together a dynamic lineup of industry leaders, creators and executives to build community, share insights and explore emerging technologies shaping the future of business and life for established and next gen creators.

Taking place at a private location overlooking picturesque mountains, The SEED Summit and Awards provided a safe space for creators and founders to have rare and historic conversations with global leaders, including music icon Jimmy Jam, award-winning screenwriter, director and producer Kenya Barris, attorney, political analyst and host of Native Land podcast Angela T. Rye, former Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue and founder of BirthFund Elaine Welteroth, attorney, author, speaker Lauren Lake, award-winning leader and ADCOLOR founder Tiffany R.Warren, actress, host, Alesha Reneé and Pro Standard Chief Executive Officer Mike Harris. Featured conversations also included comedian, actor and director Rel Howery and fianceé Dannella Lane titled Love Heals, moderated by multi-hypenate creator Affion Crockett, a conversation with Tamika D. Mallory, highlighting her new memoir I Lived to Tell the Story, moderated by Lindsay Wagner of United Talent Agency, a vibrant live acoustic performance by actor Gary Dourdan and conversation with Prongorn co-founder Erin J. Hall. SEED Talks, an interactive audience dialogue and elevator pitch showcase hosted by journalist and television host Shy Taylor and award-journalist and media strategist Janell Snowden. Groundbreaking masterclasses were curated and hosted by celebrity publicist and CEO of Spicer PR Adonis Spicer, award-winning content creator and influencer Lydia Hall, founder of Tené Nicole Creative Agency Nikkia McClain and award-winning film producer, best-selling author and mindset coach, Dr. Cheryl P. Williamson. Additional featured moderators included award winning author Mitzi Miller.

Attendees also enjoyed a private screening of The Memo, starring Kyla Pratt and based on the best-selling book by author Minda Harts, directed by Vanna James, written by Nakia Stephens and produced by SEED Media.

On the heels of another successful year, SEED Media announces the HOUSE OF SEED worldwide tour, kicking off next month at the Cannes film festival. Designed to be a refuge and safe space in the chaos for visionary leaders and next gen creators to seed their ideas, grow and prosper. The HOUSE OF SEED will disrupt big cultural moments, with intimate curated spaces to center mindfulness, wellbeing and creativity.

The Second Annual SEED Summit and Awards were sponsored by Illustrate New Ideas, MVD Inc., IBest Wines, Edmond’s Honor, Pronghorn and executive produced by Mosayic and The Teknique Agency.

SEED Media is a multimedia company, storytelling platform and experience curator designed to provide safety, wellbeing and idea acceleration to cross-industry founders, professionals and creators.