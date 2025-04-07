Black Women in Music Summit 2025

ATLANTA, GA – The Female Manager Co. proudly wrapped the 2025 Black Women in Music Summit with two transformative days of storytelling, inspiration, and celebration. Held at The Creamery ATL and Pandora/SiriusXM Atlanta, this year’s summit brought together emerging and established Black women in the music industry to share their journeys, exchange wisdom, and build powerful community connections.

Curated with intention and heart, the Summit featured dynamic panel conversations, fireside chats, break out session and networking experiences that dug deep into the real stories behind the headlines—unfiltered and full of soul. From the intricate paths of artist management and executive leadership to navigating the music business with faith and resilience, each session offered raw honesty, practical gems, and space for collective healing.

Day 1

Fireside Chat:

The BoykinZ, Amiris Perdue (Moderator)

A&R Panel – Plug & Play Session Judges:

Joi Coleman, Kristina O, Fame Williams Ashlee Brathwaite, Onyi Kokelu

Black Women Who Make Music Panel:

Jailen Josey, Pap Chanel, Big Boss Vette, Mikala (Moderator)

Day 2

Fireside Chat:

Lalaa Shepard, Jocelyn Rivera

Self Made Panel:

Joy Young, Ashlee Brathwaite, Ny’Quasia Brown, Robyn Monet, Kim Chanel, Brittney Brock (Moderator)

Black Women in Music Panel:

Michaella Philips, Joncier Rienecker, Kanique Swinson, Nandy Mason, Brandra Ringo, Cynthia Okeke (Moderator)

One of the standout moments of the Summit was the powerhouse panel featuring executives from Atlantic Records, Def Jam, Republic Records, Live Nation, Quality Control (QC), and more. These women not only shared their experiences breaking barriers at the highest levels of the industry but also offered real talk on navigating corporate spaces, protecting mental health, and staying true to purpose while rising in power.

Attendees described the event as “deeply needed,” “transformative,” and “authentic.” One participant said, “We laughed, cried & laid it all out on the table… We walked away feeling both empty & full at the same time.” Others shared how empowered they felt, leaving with not only connections but clarity on their next steps as artists and professionals.

Throughout the weekend, themes of faith, progress, perseverance, and purpose took center stage. Joy Young called the conversations “authentic and meaningful,” while Ashlee H. reflected on the joy of “growing alongside trailblazers.” A letter shared by speaker Nyquasia offered encouragement to young Black women pushing against industry odds: “They can’t take it away. No shortcuts, babygirl… keep fighting.”

The Summit also uplifted future industry leaders by spotlighting artists, managers, and creators from across the country. the weekend underscored just how layered and resilient Black women in music truly are.

None of this would have been possible without the support of partners including DistroKid, Red Bull, and Myavana, who share in the mission of amplifying Black women’s voices in every corner of the music industry.

About The Female Manager Co.

The Female Manager Co. is a platform and community, committed to empowering women in music and entertainment. Founded by entertainment powerhouse Jocelyn Rivera, CEO and Founder of The Press Play Agency(the driving force behind the summit), the organization creates spaces where women can grow, connect, and thrive—together. Through curated events, mentorship, and strategic partnerships, The Female Manager Co. champions the visibility, advancement, and leadership of Black women across the music industry.



Jocelyn Rivera

Founder, The Female Manager Co. and The Press Play Agency

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/femalemanagerco/

Website https://www.thefemalemanagerco.com/