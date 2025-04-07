Baton Rouge-bred Boosie Badazz leveled a few surprises at his fiancée Rajel Nelson’s baby shower over the weekend.

The “Wipe Me Down” spitter and Nelson matched with yellow-dominant outfits and three of his nine children as well as family and friends.

Boosie and Nelson were in perfect synchronization with the festive ambiance as the affair was punctuated with yellow floral arrangements at the soiree.

Boosie surprises his bride-to-be with lavish gift

Boosie surprised the mother of his unborn child when he unveiled a BMW SUV as her push present.

On his 400K-strong Instagram page, Boosie even presented a mini Beamer for their baby girl too!

Boosie tells fans his unborn daughter’s name

Boosie captioned the merriment, “#BABYSHOWER #familytime ALMOST THAT TIME TO POP OUT LITTLE GIRL ‘PUSH GIFT’ BEAMER FOR THE BABY TOO”

Nelson and Boosie also decided the occasion was the opportune time to reveal their baby girl’s name. In a clip LiveBitez shared, the couple posed in front of a backdrop that spelled out “Sevyn.” Another shot showed a cute setup with another sign that read “Showering Sevyn.”

Fans were ecstatic for Boosie and his girlfriend

“🔥🔥🔥 congrats , 💛twin💯🔥 my next baby father gotta bless me like this once I bless him with a little one 😂💛she is lucky”

“It’s time to give Tori her car back & work on rekindling a relationship with her before it’s too late. She needs you & I’m sure she misses you. Both of y’all said some hurtful things but it wasn’t deep enough to give up. That girl needs love,structure & guidance from her father.”

“Boosie u ain’t look too pleased at all ma Boii 😂😂😂”

“None of yall know what their relationship is like or how they interact. They rich and don’t gaf about what yall think. Just congratulate and move on. Beautiful family 💕”

“Congratulations on your new bundle of joy I’m wishing your family love prosperity. God is so good. God bless you and your family little Boosie bad ass on the way.😂😂😂💯❤️❤️❤️”

Not long ago, Boosie talked to Vlad TV about the upcoming birth of his ninth child with seven different women.