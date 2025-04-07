Honey Bxby on touring with Saint Jhn and making chaotic R&B

Honey Bxby has been going up all this year. She is prepping for her new EP, Raw Honey, which she said should be out “when the flowers bloom.” She was in town for her show, where she opened up for artist Saint Jhn. Welcome to the Star Studio Honey Bxby.

Why do you call your sound chaotic R&B?

[Cause], I make chaotic music. Like, I’m, like, very unfiltered, like, I don’t, I don’t really pay attention to what comes out [of] my mouth sometimes or really care.

Why was Capella Gray the perfect person for this feature on “Touchin“?

Well, he actually did like a remix to it, and it was fire, so we just dropped it on DSPs.

When did you become a fan of Kehlani?

I discovered Kehlani when I was like, 12-13. I just really liked her style when she first came out. Her sound was just like different from what everybody else was doing at the time, and her story, and then, I got to [be] the first artist I ever got to actually watch grow like, from the ground up, like I [saw] her. I found her when she had like 10,000 followers.

Why would you want to do a collab with Miley Cyrus?

What R&B singer, or like somebody that makes the type of music I make, could say that they have Miley Cyrus on their song? And then I’m [an] early 2000’s baby, so I grew up watching her and like when people were younger, and they’re like, Oh, I looked up to so and so, I looked up to Miley Cyrus. Like, not just Hannah Montana. Like, when she broke out as Miley, I was like, oh my God, I would die to see her. That would cure a big, big, big place in my heart.

What’s touring with Saint Jhn been like?

Um, it’s actually going really good. I was really nervous at first, because just like the different demographic, like the type of music I make compared to, like the type of music he makes and like his fan base, but I’m actually having, like, a really good time. And I think the only difference is I’m way more experienced than I was a year and some change ago.

How would you describe Saint Jhn’s music?

You would think so, but no, he makes very vibey music. Like, very vibey music. You can rage to it though, but it’s not like, Playboi Carti rage type. Like if Travis Scott made a little bit more melodic music.