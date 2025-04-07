Tomi Adeyemi drops gems during Autism Awareness Month

Tomi Adeyemi is a behavioral therapist that specializes in working with autistic children. She has been working with autistic children since graduating in 2023, and she is currently finishing her master’s degree at Florida Tech University. April is Autism Awareness Month, and she took time to shed light on autism.

What are some of the biggest misconceptions about autism that you wish more people understood?

I wish more people could understand that [autism] is a wide spectrum and that [it] is not the same for everyone. I’ve seen so many people put individuals with autism in a box as [soon] as they hear the diagnosis when that should not be the case.

How do you tailor your approach to meet the unique needs of each autistic individual you work with?

Everything I do is always individualized. Before we start giving services, we do assessments to see what skills to work on and we also do indirect observations like asking parents and teachers their opinions. On their first couple of days, it is client led. They show us what they gravitate to, and we follow. These observations help us see what skills that specific individual either has or doesn’t and what they like or don’t like.

What role does early intervention play in the development and success of autistic children?

Early intervention plays a huge role! Starting early helps us shape new behaviors like teaching them to ask for a toy or toilet training instead of working to shape something they’ve been doing for over 10 years. We can start and form new healthy habits as their brains are still developing!

How can families and caregivers best support an autistic loved one in their daily lives?

I think to just try and be patient. It may take time for your child to show new skills or change certain behaviors. Let them problem solve their issues as well; our goal is [independence].

What are some effective strategies for helping individuals with autism navigate social and communication challenges?

Try to break it down in small steps, instead of teaching it all at once. Starting conversations can be a scary thing for a lot of people, so start small like just responding to a Hi, then work your way up.

What’s the most rewarding part of your job as a behavioral therapist working with individuals with autism?

The most rewarding part is seeing their progress and how happy they are to be doing it on their own! Seeing a child go from no words to being able to independently communicate a full sentence, is a type of joy that can’t be replaced. Seeing a client jumping up and down with joy and expressing that emotion to me because they’re graduating ABA to go to school, literally made me cry.

What message do you want to share with the world about embracing and supporting the autism community?

Do not put individuals on the spectrum in a box or stereotype them. I have learned so much from them it’s amazing! And please remember to be kind! Sometimes they may have big moments in public, but watching, pointing and talking doesn’t help anyone in that situation.