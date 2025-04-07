‘Topdog/Underdog’ is an unforgettable production

In an age of visual spectacle and large ensemble casts, “Topdog/Underdog” stands as a stripped-down yet profoundly layered theatrical experience at Actor’s Express. Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork roars back to life through a powerful production led by actors Aaron Goodson and Lamar K. Cheston, under the direction of Atlanta’s Eric J. Little.

With only two actors commanding the stage for nearly two hours, this production is not just a play, it’s a marathon of emotion, stamina and sheer will.

No breaks, no escape: The demands of a two-man odyssey

“There’s no one to pass the ball to,” says Goodson, who plays Lincoln. “You’re not only talking for two hours, you’re talking at a heightened level the entire time. It takes a toll on the instrument.”

Cheston, portraying the explosive younger brother Booth, echoes the sentiment: “You can see me on stage, man. I’m a sweater. That’s real sweat. I’m working through every breath, every line, trying to catch it all while staying present.”

More than a role, a return to roots

For Goodson, “Topdog/Underdog” is a return to his roots after time spent teaching and in voice-over work. “This is my coming back party,” he declares.

Cheston’s journey began in New York, but it’s Atlanta where his fire caught stage light. His first Atlanta production, “Pipeline,” introduced him to director Little, and his hunger for this role was undeniable. “I was at that audition at 11:00 a.m., didn’t leave till 5:00 p.m. I was like, ‘I’m going to get seen.'”

The band leader: Director Eric J. Little’s minimalist approach

Little likens his role to conducting a jazz ensemble. “Suzan-Lori Parks wrote a great script. Sometimes the best directing is just knowing when to let the words sing. Don’t add too much. Say the words.”

Little’s guiding principle, “If you want to be interesting, be interested” is evident in the way his actors listen to each other on stage, giving the production a heartbeat that pulses with every breath and painful revelation.

Sweat, soul and suffering: The emotional toll

What makes this production unforgettable isn’t just the lines spoken, but the silence in between, the held glances and the trembling hands.

Cheston is clear: “It’s not about trying to cry. It’s about the truth of the moment. That’s when it hits.” He recalls an audience member who sobbed uncontrollably, affected not by theatricality, but by authenticity.

Goodson agrees, adding, “Our job is to allow ourselves to be affected. To be willing to bear our souls on stage. When you force it, you fail.”

A masterclass in presence

Beyond talent, this production demands presence. As Cheston says, “Acting is reacting. You’ve got to really listen. You can’t plan it.” Goodson builds on that: “The repetition work is about putting your attention on your partner. That’s where the magic happens.”

Little teaches that greatness in performance comes not from grandiosity but from attention. “Be here. That’s all you need. You’ve already got everything in your toolbox.”

Why you must see ‘Topdog/Underdog’

You don’t just watch “Topdog/Underdog,” you experience it. It’s a layered reflection on race, family, trauma, masculinity and survival. It’s also a showcase of what happens when two Black men step into their full artistic power.

“It’s a full experience, laughter, joy, pain, all of it,” says Cheston.

The production runs at Actor’s Express until April 19.

