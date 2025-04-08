NAB Show 2025: Future of AI unveiled

I recently returned from NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas (April 4-6), representing Streetz 94.5, Streetz TV and rolling out to explore the latest developments in AI, creator tools, streaming, cloud management and content monetization.

The trip began Friday with networking at the Revere Golf Club, courtesy of GatesAir. Saturday involved credential pickup, workshops and exploring Vegas nightlife.

Sunday marked the official opening of the NAB Show 2025 Exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where global companies displayed their technological innovations.

A highlight included a conversation with Kenya Barris (creator of “Black-ish”), who discussed AI’s impact on storytelling. Later, AWS general manager Samira Bakhtiar led a panel on building entertainment with generative AI and cloud services, addressing both beginners and technical experts.

Throughout the exhibition halls, AI integration was prominent across platforms from Adobe, BlackMagic, Vimeo, Vmix, RCS and Microsoft. Shure displayed new microphone lines, while HollyLand previewed their upcoming Lark Max 2 wireless mic with ear monitors.

Particularly impressive was Hohem’s display of AI-enhanced gimbals. The iSteady M7 for smartphones and the forthcoming MT3 for cameras feature technology that tracks people and objects using hand gestures. With prices starting around $270, these devices appear competitive in the market.

Another notable discovery was BV Mobile Apps, an Atlanta-based company making its NAB debut. Their platform enables content creators such as DJs, bloggers and podcasters to develop mobile apps at reasonable costs.

NAB Show 2025 made clear that AI technology is becoming integral to media production. Industry professionals at all levels should familiarize themselves with AI and streamlining services to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving landscape.