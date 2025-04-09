2025 King Legacy HBCU Fair returns April 19 in Greenville

The 2025 King Legacy HBCU Fair will be held live on Saturday, April 19, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Fluor Field, 945 South Main Street, Greenville, South Carolina.

In its 10th year, again this year, 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) have been invited to make presentations, speak one-on-one to attendees, provide help with FAFSA, accept applications, and make admission and financial aid decisions onsite. Complimentary lunch, entertainment, and baseball game tickets will be provided for all participants.

High school seniors are encouraged to bring their transcripts and completed FAFSA for onsite consideration for admission and financial aid.

registration link: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/2025-king-legacy-hbcu- fair-tickets-1140970586739? aff=oddtdtcreator