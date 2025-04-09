Derrick Brewer of CRCC on creating safe spaces in Chicago

Derrick Brewer is the peer specialist and outreach supervisor for Chicago Recovery and Communities Coalition or the CRCC. After overcoming his own battle with addiction, he wanted to help others on their road to recovery. Mr. Brewer took A Seat At The Table to teach us more about creating safe spaces and addiction recovery.

What inspired you to get involved in creating or facilitating safe spaces for others?

When we think of safe spaces, we think of physically being safe. It’s a lot bigger than that. Safe spaces mean [a person is] psychologically safe. So when we think of safe spaces, we think of being at home or being in a police station or a hospital. From our own personal experience, some of those places aren’t psychologically safe sometimes, because there are stigmas that come with it. For instance, people that are out there and they are struggling with substance use, disorder or mental health, they frequent these facilities and then they get put in a box.

How do you ensure that the space remains trauma-informed and culturally competent for diverse groups, such as BIPOC or the LGBTQ+ communities?

Well, I’m not judgmental with that. That’s your preference. I respect all preferences. I have mine—I want you to respect mine—so I respect yours. We’re not reluctant to help them just because they see things a little different than we do. At the end of the day, I always keep in my mind that we’re all human.

What challenges do you face in raising awareness and encouraging people to participate in the program?

What challenges do I face? I don’t really say it’s a challenge. But what I would like to see is the communities getting more involved. Sometimes there’s a little pushback in the community because people aren’t warm to substance use or mental health. I would like to see the communities get more involved because it takes a community to save a community.

What do you think the city of Chicago can do to help CRCC more?

I think that the city of Chicago could just support us as far as promoting [awareness] about substance use and mental health and ending the stigmas that come along with it. I think we could just use more participation. Get us some more funding and just make it aware that recovery is available—like bringing awareness to the situation. I think we need to enforce that, getting the word out that there is help for people that struggle with mental health and substance use.