Ryan Coogler pushed Michael B. Jordan to stardom

Ryan Coogler convinced Michael B. Jordan that he had “movie star” potential. Their creative partnership has spanned over a decade and produced some of the most critically acclaimed films of recent years.

“It’s extremely important to me … I feel like, at a time, earlier in my career when I was figuring out what type of actor I wanted to be, lead actor, you know, like where do I stand in entertainment industry? Only been a part of ensembles and in this nature, never opened a movie before, never been a lead of a film before, so I was searching for that and Ryan was the first director to believe in that, and tell me I was a movie star and believed it and made me believe it, you know?” the Hollywood star – who has worked with Ryan on a host of projects, including ‘Creed’, ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Sinners’ – told ‘Extra’. Their first collaboration, “Fruitvale Station,” earned significant recognition at film festivals worldwide.

Michael stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld in ‘Sinners‘, the new horror movie set in the 30s in Southern United States, and the actor previously claimed that his co-star’s performance shows her “in a new light”. The period piece explores complex themes through the horror genre while showcasing both actors’ dramatic range.

The actor believes the project could actually prove to be a landmark in Hailee’s career. Steinfeld, who began her career as a child actress, continues to evolve with more challenging roles that demonstrate her versatility as a performer.

“Hailee’s performance in ‘Sinners’ is very, very versatile and honestly fun,” he told WhoWhatWear. “I think it’s gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven’t had an opportunity to see her in before. The film provides both actors with emotionally demanding scenes that push their abilities in new directions.

“As you know, it’s tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that’s gonna show Hailee in a new light.” Steinfeld’s transition from child star to adult actress has been marked by thoughtful role selections across different genres.

Michael relished the experience of working with Hailee, admitting that they developed a family-like bond during the shoot. The production created a collaborative environment that allowed both performers to fully inhabit their challenging characters.

“She’s extremely talented, an extremely hard worker, and a great scene partner,” he said. “When you’re on a project like this, in the midst of hard scenes to navigate, [and] balancing the emotional aspects and long days, you really get a chance to become a family. I’m extremely proud of her, and I can’t wait for the world to see her performance, and I truly can’t wait to see what she does next.” The filming process required intense commitment from both actors to authentically portray their complex roles.

Coogler and Jordan’s partnership has become one of the most successful director-actor collaborations in contemporary Hollywood. Their creative synergy has produced memorable characters and stories that resonate with audiences and critics alike. Industry observers note how their working relationship continues to evolve with each project they undertake together.

“Sinners” represents their fourth major collaboration and their first venture into the horror genre together. The film utilizes the historical setting to explore social themes while delivering the suspense and tension expected from the genre. Critics who have seen early screenings highlight the authentic period atmosphere and compelling performances.

Jordan’s career trajectory since first working with Coogler demonstrates the impact a supportive director can have on an actor’s development. From supporting roles to leading major productions, his growth as a performer showcases the importance of creative partnerships that foster talent and ambition. Their ongoing collaboration continues to produce work that challenges both the artists and their audiences.