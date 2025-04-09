7 lucrative side gigs powering LA’s influencer scene

Los Angeles, the glittering hub of dreams and digital fame, has long been a proving ground for influencers chasing the next big break. But as the creator economy, valued at $250 billion globally, faces headwinds like algorithm tweaks and brand budget cuts, LA’s influencers are pivoting fast. No longer content to rely solely on sponsored posts or fleeting TikTok virality, they’re stacking side gigs that blend creativity with cash flow. From Santa Monica’s coworking spaces to Hollywood’s production lots, seven standout hustles are redefining how influencers stay afloat and thrive in this sprawling city’s ever-shifting landscape.

Coaching the next wave

In a city obsessed with mentorship, LA influencers are turning their followings into classrooms. Take the rise of one-on-one coaching, lifestyle creators with 50,000-plus followers now charge $100 to $500 per hour to teach aspiring influencers the ropes. Platforms like Patreon report a 25% uptick in LA-based creators offering mentorship tiers in 2024, with sessions covering content strategy and personal branding. It’s a natural fit for a town where networking is currency, and Gen Z fans, 70% of whom aspire to create, are eager to pay for insider know-how.

This gig doubles as a lifeline. With Instagram’s algorithm favoring reels over static posts, engagement rates have dipped 15% for mid-tier creators since 2023, per industry analytics. Coaching offers steady income, untethered from platform whims, and leverages LA’s culture of self-made success.

Merch drops with muscle

Merchandise isn’t new, but LA influencers are taking it to the next level. Fitness gurus in Venice hawk $40 protein powders, while beauty creators in West Hollywood push $25 lip gloss lines. Kajabi data shows a 30% surge in LA creators launching digital storefronts in 2024, often tied to limited-run drops that sell out in hours. The city’s proximity to manufacturing hubs like Downtown LA’s Fashion District gives them an edge, quick production turns ideas into profit.

The pivot reflects a broader creator economy trend, eMarketer projects affiliate and merch sales will top $1 billion in the U.S. this year. For influencers facing a 20% drop in brand deal volume, per a 2024 Digiday report, merch is a buffer against uncertainty, blending LA’s entrepreneurial spirit with streetwise hustle.

Podcast paydays

Podcasting, once a passion project, is now a paycheck for LA’s influencer set. Studios in Silver Lake and Echo Park buzz with creators recording episodes on everything from true crime to crypto. Spotify’s 2024 push into video podcasts has fueled a 35% rise in LA-based creator subscriptions, while ad revenue for top shows averages $10,000 monthly, per Anchor metrics. Influencers with 100,000 followers can pull in $5,000 per episode via sponsorships.

The city’s audio boom ties into a larger shift, YouTube and Spotify are locked in a race to dominate video podcasts, with creators netting 40% more from hybrid formats than audio alone. For LA influencers, it’s a chance to diversify beyond TikTok’s shaky future, especially with a potential U.S. ban looming in 2025.

Virtual tutoring boom

Education’s gone digital, and LA influencers are cashing in. Former teachers turned creators, like those with STEM followings on TikTok, are offering $50 hourly Zoom tutoring sessions. Varsity Tutors saw a 20% spike in LA-based creator signups in 2024, with subjects ranging from calculus to coding. It’s a niche gig, but it pays, tutors with 10,000 followers can earn $2,000 monthly part-time, per platform data.

This hustle taps into Gen Z’s dual obsessions, learning and screens. With 65% of 18- to 29-year-olds identifying as content creators, LA’s influencer-tutors bridge education and entertainment, all while dodging the feast-or-famine cycle of brand deals.

Livestream selling surge

TikTok Shop’s U.S. rollout has LA influencers going live to sell. Beauty creators in Koreatown peddle $15 serums, while fashion influencers in Melrose move $30 tees, often earning 10% commissions per sale. TikTok data shows LA creators drove a 25% chunk of the platform’s $1 billion U.S. Shop revenue in 2024. It’s QVC for the digital age, with two-hour streams netting top sellers $5,000 monthly.

The gig’s rise mirrors China’s $300 billion live-shopping market, but LA’s influencers add flair, think ring lights and curated vibes. With traditional ad budgets tightening, per a 2024 Stagwell report, livestreaming offers a direct-to-consumer lifeline, perfectly suited to LA’s performative DNA.

NFTs and digital art

Despite a cooling crypto craze, LA’s artsy influencers are still minting money with NFTs. Digital artists in Los Feliz sell tokenized sketches for $500 apiece, while musicians in Downtown LA drop $200 audio NFTs. OpenSea reports a 15% uptick in LA-based creator transactions in 2024, fueled by niche collectors. It’s a gamble, sales fluctuate wildly, but top earners clear $10,000 monthly.

The creator economy’s $480 billion projection by 2027, includes digital assets. For LA influencers, NFTs are a high-risk, high-reward pivot, leaning on the city’s tech-savvy, trend-chasing crowd to keep the dream alive.

Event hosting hustle

LA’s influencers are trading likes for live crowds. Fitness creators host $20 yoga pop-ups in Griffith Park, while foodies run $50 tasting events in Santa Monica. Eventbrite data shows a 30% rise in LA creator-led events in 2024, with organizers netting $3,000 per gig after costs. It’s grassroots marketing, fans pay to mingle, and brands often sponsor.

This hustle thrives on LA’s sunny sprawl and social buzz. With 46% of creators citing burnout from online-only work, events offer a tangible pivot, blending income with IRL connection.

A new creator playbook

These seven side gigs signal a seismic shift in LA’s creator economy. Influencers aren’t abandoning platforms, Instagram and TikTok still drive 60% of their revenue, but they’re diversifying to survive. The city’s 27 million self-identified creators, per a 2023 Keller Advisory report, face fiercer competition than ever, yet they’re adapting with a mix of grit and glamour.

Nationwide, influencer marketing spend will hit $9.29 billion in 2025, per eMarketer, but LA’s creators aren’t waiting for brands to call. They’re building their own lanes—coaching, selling, hosting—proving that in a city of reinvention, the hustle never sleeps.