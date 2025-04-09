CRCC founder explains why addiction hits Black men so hard

John Wright is one of the cofounders of the Chicago Recovering Communities Coalition. He himself went through his own battle with addiction and he knew how prevalent addiction is in our community. Mr. Wright took some time to focus on Black men and speak about why they are hit so heavily by substance abuse and addiction. He takes A Seat At The Table.

Why did you start the CRCC?

As a person such as myself in long term recovery, what that means for me is that I haven’t found it necessary to use any my mood altering chemicals in 27 years, four months and counting, and these programs need to be available for people to know that there is a way out.

What are some of the biggest addictions you feel like surround Black men?

Just the drug use and the well, there’s a few, the drug use the I am also a person that was previously incarcerated, the employment barrier, and then when you tack on child support with that it just goes on. And it’s a snowball effect. So a number of different things, and the drugs is just a way for an individual to escape the feelings of life.

Why do you think Black men lean on substances so heavily?

If you look in my community where I grew up, all that’s around us is alcohol. There’s no access to anything else but drugs and alcohol, which is rampant, that’s everywhere. Where I came from, people they didn’t know how to socialize, and they used alcohol as a socialization skill. And it was a black hole. It was a pit.

Why do Black men and Black people use substances to socialize?

It was very acceptable. It was very it was available. And I grew up in Cabrini Green projects in Chicago, Illinois. It was always present. It was always present. And if you can’t see past a certain thing, that’s as far as you can vision yourself. So, if that’s as far as I can envision myself, I don’t see myself going any further than that. I couldn’t see myself living past 25. I couldn’t see, I couldn’t know. Nobody was doing that. I wasn’t exposed to a lot of that. So I ended to chose to live my life in that circle, that area, that square.

I guess, what was the breaking point for you? What was the point you were like, Okay, I’m tired. I need to make a change. I need to do something different?

I knew that my parents didn’t raise me to be like that. That was mainly it. I really, I like I said it was socially acceptable to use drugs and alcohol, and I wanted to fit in. I wanted to be in that in crowd, and I did not know the negative effect of drugs and alcohol; being or becoming addicted to something so small minute, and I had no clue what was in store for me.

How do you balance offering support while respecting the personal boundaries and privacy of individuals in recovery?

I simply asked them the question: How is that working for you? Would you like to try something else? And it all depends on their answer. Waking up or not going to sleep all night long, steady, running and chasing. How’s that working for you?

What makes someone ready to seek help and open up about their journey? What makes them want to finally, I guess, be ready to turn that page?

It’s what we call that coming to Jesus meeting, you know what I mean? So when an individual is ready, we just need to be there when they’re ready. So, if we can be in that position, when that individual says, “I’m tired, I want to do something different, what do you suggest I do?” That’s when we can step in, because coming in before that is doesn’t work, based on past experience.