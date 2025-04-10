Brooklyn Frost dominates with authentic influence

At 20 years of age, it is crazy to know that the world is watching. But that’s the case for Brooklyn Nicole Frost. Beginning only her third decade of life, she’s doing things that’s rarely seen from someone of that age. She is one of the biggest influencers in the world.

“To be an influencer just means to be yourself, and influence people to do the right thing in life.”

Being herself has gotten her far. She is funny yet awkward. She’s full of energy yet timid at times. She knows her duality and she embraces it unabashedly.

“I want people to know it’s okay to be yourself,” Frost said. “It’s okay to be in your skin or love yourself. Even if nobody else does, as long as you love yourself, that’s all that matters.”

That’s one thing about Frost, she isn’t scared to be herself. Whether that’s making content with her famous brother or other streamers. Or even dancing to Jhene Aiko like no one is watching in front of random people she just met. She is fully comfortable with herself and her audience resonates to that.

“I think people follow me because I’m her,” Frost said with a laugh. “No, but really, I feel like I’m a girls’ girl. I’ve always been funny and been me, unapologetically me.”

One repost from her and hundreds of thousands of people will see you. If you pop up on Frost’s stream, everyone starts digging to find out who you are and why you are with her. If she posts you, she can literally change the trajectory of your social media. Somehow, though, she stays humble. No matter what the conversation is around her on the Internet, she doesn’t let that affect her or the way she treats those around her.

“I am not perfect 24/7, you should have seen me this morning,” Frost admitted. “Especially today, with AI and everything. Can’t say or do the wrong thing because the internet will take it and run with it.”

Yet she is very aware of her influence, and she understands the power that comes with it. She knows the world is watching her every step, literally too. She has to even watch the way she walks down the street.

“Really, just watching what you say, you have to be very mindful of what you say and be strategic about it,” Frost said after a pause. “I might be having a bad day and I still have to turn the camera on and fake a smile.”

When you are a streamer, especially one of the biggest in the world, this is the part a lot of people scoot over. There isn’t any turning it off and on anymore. When you are streaming the world is watching but when the camera is off the world is still watching. Watching you on X or Instagram, watching you on TikTok. And you know they are watching you when you are out in public.

“It’s a lot. I mean A LOT. It’s something new every day,” Frost said. “ But that can strengthen somebody though, it did for me.”

She posted her first YouTube video in March of 2019, and it amassed almost 400,000 views. She wasn’t brand new to the game though, she had become a fan favorite on her brother, Deshae’s YouTube, appearing in some of his skits and videos. She quickly parlayed that into her own audience and the fame came quick.

“I think the first time I noticed I was famous was back in school,” Frost said reminiscently. “I was in class and this girl was recording me and this is 9th grade. She even knocks on the door and asked the teacher if she could stop his class and take a picture with me.”

Thankfully the teacher said no, but now even the school staff knew she wasn’t just another regular student. As the year went on, it only got worse. One time during lunch, staff members rushed to the cafeteria because they thought a huge fight was going on. Only for them to break through everyone and see the frantic crowd was just there to see Brooklyn. She went to high school in one of the rougher parts of California, and her celebrity was bringing people to the campus that had no business being there. Randoms were even calling the school asking for her number, and the principal knew what had to be done.

“I didn’t even have 100K followers at the time, but I got called into the principal’s office and they recommended me to a home school program,” Frost said. “I thought it would be fun, I’m a kid at the time who wants to go to school? I can stay home and I don’t even have to get up early.”

She quickly found out homeschool wasn’t actually the best option for her. She hated it. Homeschooling made her anti-social, and her mom wouldn’t let her leave until she finished all her school work. It was killing her. But it also gave her the opportunity to take her craft more seriously and the time to create more content.

As her content output grew, so did she. And she already had the blueprint on how to make this new world of content work. Deshae, her older brother, was already popping in his own right. And her mother wasn’t new to the industry either, she probably worked with your favorite rapper. She worked at Mosaic Entertainment, which was home to Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka, and Nicki Minaj. She also had YouTubers that inspired her to start her own content.

“I used to watch Chris and Queen, like Queen Naija and then one day I was like, ‘I can do this.’ ”

So I went to my brother’s room and asked him to do the Hot Wing challenge with me, which was a very popular challenge on the Internet at the time. And he said no.

“It’s funny ’cause he really told me no and I had to beg him to do it,” said Frost. “Finally he said OK. Mind you they was so hot too, but we did the challenge and they loved it. And we took off.”

That was her first piece of viral content and it shocked her. Her brother was already used to this and viral videos weren’t anything new to him, but it was to Frost.

“I was scared, only because it took off so fast,” Frost admitted. “I was dead thinking to myself, ‘I want to be regular and live my life without people in my business.’ There were a lot of opinions in the comments and I was only 12 at the time.”

Which is perfectly understandable. You are not even a teenager yet but there are a bunch of opinions about you, and a lot of them weren’t positive either. You know how these Internet trolls work.

“Deshae kinda told me just don’t listen to the Internet and don’t let it tear you down,” Brooklyn said. “He’s always pushed me to be better. Don’t be what they are making you out to be. Stay true to yourself, no matter what they try to put on you. They can’t get to you if you don’t show it.”

Thankfully, she listened and because of it she is now one of the most influential women on the Internet. Thank God, she didn’t let that hot wing challenge or getting kicked out of school scare her off, right? She’s happy it played out like this because now she laid the path for the next super young influencer.

“I would tell that young girl to live her life,” Frost said thoughtfully. “I had my childhood taken away from me and that took a toll on my life. But take advantage of what you have; you got 100K, you can do a lot with that. Make some money. Be full of life. Be yourself. Don’t worry about what your friends are doing. Friends come and go too, I know how that can be. And most importantly, leave the boys alone.”

At 20 years old, she’s wise beyond her years. She had the perfect tutelage from her brother and mother and most importantly, she never forced it. Her fans fell in love with her authenticity and that’s always what has found success, in life or on social media.

This sister’s superpower is influence, and the influence is strong in this one.