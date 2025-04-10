Sisters with Superpowers: Octavia Conner empowers CEOs

Octavia Conner is not your average accountant. She is a Virtual CFO and tax strategist who has made it her life’s work to empower service-based CEOs with the financial clarity they need to grow, scale, and thrive. As the founder of Say Yes To Profits, Conner leads a nationally recognized accounting firm focused on helping entrepreneurs reduce stress around money while increasing profits and long-term financial stability.

With more than 20 years of experience in finance, tax, and accounting, Conner developed the Say Yes To Profits® Framework, a proprietary system that has helped more than 90 percent of her clients grow their revenue by 30 to 350 percent in just one year. Her holistic approach combines tailored financial planning, tax strategy, and cash flow management with an unshakable belief in the potential of her clients, especially women of color building legacy businesses.

Conner’s superpowers are rooted in resilience, vision, and an uncanny ability to transform financial chaos into clarity. She sees possibilities where others see road blocks and helps clients confidently make data-driven decisions. Her personal journey of overcoming financial adversity while raising a family of four, including three young daughters, makes her not only relatable but also a beacon of hope for many.

She’s not just crunching numbers. Conner is building a movement. Her work is dedicated to eradicating small business failure and creating a generation of wealthy women business owners. Her customer service philosophy is built on the acronym POWER: Pursue Excellence, Operate with Integrity, Work as a Team, Exceed Expectations, and Resilient Learner. These values are woven into every client experience, turning typical transactions into transformational partnerships.

When reflecting on her proudest achievements, Conner highlights building Say Yes To Profits from scratch and earning honors like the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and being named one of North America’s Top 50 Accountants. But what matters most to her is the impact. She is empowering women to say yes to financial power, to their dreams, and to lasting legacies.

Conner envisions reshaping how women approach wealth

Inspired by the trailblazing success of Madam C.J. Walker, Conner continues to uplift and mentor, believing deeply in the power of reaching back to pull others forward. As a mother and mentor, she sees it as her responsibility to help the next generation of women navigate spaces that weren’t built for them yet are ripe for disruption.

In a highly competitive industry, Conner sets herself apart by constantly innovating, investing in education, and remaining committed to transformation rather than transaction. Her strategic insights, featured in Forbes, Essence, Fox News, and more, continue to influence and inspire entrepreneurs across the country.

Looking to the future, Conner envisions her legacy as one that reshapes how women approach business and wealth. With every client success story, every avoided tax trap, and every strategic decision, she is changing lives and building a foundation for generational wealth.

Through her faith, focus, and fire, Conner is a true Sister with Superpowers, showing women what’s possible when they say yes to themselves and yes to profits.