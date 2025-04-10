Singer-songwriter Marc Gordon helped create sonic magic that billowed out of Cleveland as co-founder of Levert and their blockbuster classics “Casanova” and “(Pop, Pop, Pop, Pop) Goes My Mind” in the mid-1980s. Those mellifluous melodies have returned with The Levert Experience featuring Gordon and fellow Lake Erie legends Dave Tolliver of Men at Large and Joe Little III of The Rude Boys.

These crooners’ collaborative chemistry and intoxicating harmonies have captivated R&B fans nationwide, and the trio discuss how the supergroup came to fruition.