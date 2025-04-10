Track meet stabbing: A lot of misinformation circulating

The tragic incident involving the stabbing of Austin Metcalf, a White teen, at a Texas track meet has sparked significant media attention and public discourse. Karmelo Anthony, a Black 17-year-old accused of the stabbing, is currently facing first-degree murder charges. As the legal proceedings unfold, police and his defense team are actively addressing the misinformation circulating about the case.

The legal representation of Karmelo Anthony

Anthony’s family has enlisted the services of prominent attorneys Billy Clark and Kim Cole to navigate the complexities of this high-profile case. In a statement released on April 7, the lawyers expressed their condolences to the Metcalf family and urged the public to refrain from making premature judgments. They emphasized the importance of allowing the legal process to unfold fairly and impartially.

“Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf,” the statement read. “During this difficult time, we urge the public to refrain from rushing to judgment before all the facts and evidence are presented.”

The defense team is also working with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office to seek a reduction in Anthony’s substantial $1 million bond.

Addressing misinformation: The role of Texas police

In the wake of the incident, the Frisco Police Department has taken steps to combat the spread of misinformation regarding the circumstances surrounding Metcalf’s death. On April 4, the police issued a statement alerting the public to a fake social media account impersonating Police Chief David Shilson. This account was disseminating false information about the case, prompting the police to warn the community to rely solely on verified sources for updates.

“Frisco PD is aware of a fake account on social media purporting to belong to Chief David Shilson. The post is NOT from an official source and may contain information that is false or misleading,” the police tweeted.

Shilson reiterated the importance of verifying information, stating that spreading misinformation could lead to criminal charges. His message underscored the need for responsible communication, especially in sensitive situations like this one.

False claims and their impact

Among the false claims circulating online, some alleged that Metcalf had physically assaulted Anthony prior to the stabbing, while others suggested that Metcalf’s death was due to a drug overdose. The Frisco Police Department has categorically denied these assertions, emphasizing that no official report has been released regarding the cause of death.

The Frisco Police Department is aware of an image circulating on social media purporting to be a report from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, the report has NOT been released. Therefore, any information currently found online is FALSE.

This misinformation not only complicates the legal proceedings but also affects the families involved and the broader community’s perception of the incident.

Details of the incident

The stabbing incident occurred on April 2 during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Reports indicate that the confrontation between the two students escalated quickly, leading to the tragic outcome. Initial accounts suggest that the altercation may have stemmed from a dispute over seating arrangements at the event. Anthony has claimed that he acted in self-defense, asserting that Metcalf had physically confronted him.

“He put his hands on me. I told him not to,” Anthony reportedly stated during his arrest.

As the case progresses, it remains crucial for the public to approach the situation with caution and an understanding of the legal principles at play. The presumption of innocence is a fundamental aspect of the American legal system, and it is essential that all parties involved receive a fair trial.