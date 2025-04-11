Press Play Friday: Singles from Quavo & 4Batz lead the way

Hello and happy Friday! It’s time to Press Play. We have a bunch of new singles this week. R&B’s hottest newcomers dropped an ode to his girlfriend. Two former opps linked up to create a banger. We even got an album from one of Chicago’s finest. It’s time to tap in and press play.

G-Herbo – Greatest Rapper Alive

There aren’t many rappers with a deeper resume than G-Herbo. One of Chicago’s finest sons, G-Herbo is talkin his stuff on this tape. He knows he is a major cornerstone of Chicago’s drill scene and his decade plus of relevance stamps that. Whether he’s rapping over soulful samples like on “10 More Seasons” or remixing a classic Kanye song, this album shows Herbo’s versatility more so than any of his previous projects.

Standout tracks: “Best Rapper Alive,” “Duffel,” and “Bad Asl”

Ken Carson – More Chaos

This will be an Opium summer. Playboi Carti released nearly a month ago, and his album is still one of the highest streaming rap albums out. Now next on the Opium roster to drop is Ken Carson and this album will have the youth by its throat. Ken Carson is a Playboi Carti disciple to the fullest, from the beats to the voice, to the rapping style. If you enjoyed MUSIC and the chaos Playboi Carti’s album brought, More Chaos is definitely for you.

Standout tracks: “Naked,” “Blakk Rokkstar,” and “Lord Of Chaos”

SINGLES

“N Da Morning” – 4Batz

4Batz has been dropping a single almost every week, so you know that means an album is right around the corner. This single might be the best yet, an ode to his favorite lady, Anycia.

“The One That I Want (But I Don’t Know Why)” – Sadie Jean

Sadie Jean might just be the most underrated voice in pop today. It was her sample that made Rod Wave’s “2018” one of his biggest hits, and she has done it again with her release today. She’s bringing the early 2000 vibes on her latest track.

“Off My Mind” – Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy is one of the hottest rappers out now and it’s because of songs like this. He floats effortlessly between rapping and harmonizing, and on this one he sings about getting things off his mind.

“Bout U” – Rema

The smooth singing Rema dropped his latest single and it’s a vibe. As he bounces between Yoruba and English, Rema gives us the perfect afrobeat for the spring vibes.

“Legends” – Quavo & Lil Baby

The song is named perfectly, as both Quavo and Lil Baby are Atlanta legends. What’s shocking is seeing both of these artists actually on a track together because they had beef for years. It’s beautiful to see both men move past their issues because this is a collaboration Atlanta has been asking about for years.