Brooklyn Frost’s cover event was a celebration of influence

When you talk about influence, you have to talk about Brooklyn Frost. That’s why she was handpicked as our rolling out cover star for Black Women’s History Month. She’s not just part of the culture, she moves it. From dominating Instagram and TikTok to going live on Twitch and pulling in thousands with the press of a button, Frost is the definition of digital royalty. Millions of followers? She has that. Viral moments? She does that with ease. A community that rides for her in rain, sleet, or shine? Without question.

And that’s exactly what happened yesterday, April 11 at her official cover reveal event. Rolling out kicked things off with an exclusive meet and greet for more than 20 of her biggest fans — and when we say they held it down, we mean it. Folks waited through rain just to meet Frost, get a signed copy of her magazine, and to get the opportunity to show love in real life. Frost, being the real one she is, live-streamed the entire experience on her Twitch. One teenage fan even asked to fly her out, respectfully, of course. The confidence was hilarious to see, and Frost’s reaction was even funnier to see.

The real party started once the lights dimmed and the VIP Cover Reveal Celebration kicked off. Nearly 100 people pulled up to toast Brooklyn in true Rolling Out style. The whole Frost family was in the building; Mama Monique Carrillo, baby sis, and of course her big brother Deshae Frost, who’s a whole star in his own right. Rappers Luh Kel and Big Boss Vette popped out, and R&B singer The Arti$T came through dripped out and ready to vibe.

The moment of the night was without a doubt when Brooklyn walked in and was surprised by one of her favorite artists, Noodah 05. She thought someone got too excited and grabbed her just to see it was Noodah, she almost fell to the floor! The food was immaculate. Chef 7 Flavors brought out the luxury dishes, we’re talking lobster tails, Jollof rice, sliders, wings with all the flavors. DJ Q Peso was on the 1s and 2s making sure the vibes stayed top tier. Flyest TV, Gemini Khai, Theo, and a gang of creators had the room lit

Brooklyn Frost didn’t just have a cover reveal, she had a coronation. And the entire city showed up and showed out to witness a queen step fully into her spotlight. Congrats on your rolling out cover, Brooklyn Frost, I’m sure this won’t be the last time.