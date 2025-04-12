Diddy accuser drops Jay-Z and Beyoncé from lawsuit

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has removed Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s names from his filing against the jailed rapper. This revision comes amid growing scrutiny of the case, which has attracted widespread media attention since its initial filing.

The new version of the suit, submitted in Florida, comes just weeks after complainant Joseph Manzaro, 39, originally alleged he was drugged, abducted, and taken to a so-called “Freak Off” party at Combs’ Miami property. Legal experts note that amendments to high-profile lawsuits are not uncommon, particularly when they involve allegations against multiple public figures.

He claimed the event was a 17th birthday party for the musician’s son, King Combs, and in his initial complaint, Manzaro named celebrities including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as guests present at the party – claims their representatives and legal teams swiftly denied. The couple’s legal team reportedly sent cease-and-desist letters before the amendment was filed.

Manzaro has now removed all references to the two music stars from the updated complaint, according to an amended filing reported on by TMZ. This modification represents a significant change to the lawsuit, which continues to name other high-profile individuals allegedly involved.

The original lawsuit painted a disturbing picture of the events Manzaro alleges took place at Combs’ party. The detailed allegations sparked immediate reactions across social media platforms, with many commentators discussing the serious nature of the claims.

He said he lost consciousness after touching a “greasy substance resembling Vaseline” while opening the door to his home. Several medical professionals have noted in general terms that certain substances can indeed be absorbed through skin contact, though no specific comments were made about this particular case.

Manzaro also claimed he was then abducted and brought through a secret tunnel to Combs’ Miami property — a tunnel allegedly connected to a home owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Property records confirm that the Estefans did own real estate in the vicinity of Combs’ Miami residence.

Once there, Manzaro said, he was taken through multiple rooms where he was mocked and jeered before being assaulted. The lawsuit describes several witnesses allegedly present during these events.

“He’s gonna find out what we do to snitches tonight. Get him undressed!” Combs allegedly said. The filing includes several direct quotes attributed to various individuals present at the scene.

Manzaro then claimed he was stripped, washed and sexually assaulted until he lost consciousness. Support services for assault survivors have reported increased awareness about reporting mechanisms since high-profile cases entered public discourse.

He said he awoke on a sofa, was transported to another house, and then “savagely beaten and left for dead.” The filing reportedly references medical documentation of injuries consistent with physical assault.

Gloria Estefan, 66, allegedly panicked on seeing him and told someone to “call an ambulance,” before Emilio Estefan, 71, intervened and ushered her away. Representatives for the Estefans have firmly denied these allegations in public statements.

Other celebrities named in the original filing also denied involvement in the alleged incident. Several have retained attorneys specializing in defamation cases.

Jay-Z’s lawyer said he was “engaged in easily findable public activities” elsewhere at the time. His legal representatives have provided documentation supporting his whereabouts during the alleged incident.

Combs’ legal team have dismissed the claims in the filing, saying: “No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies — and the perverse motives of those who told them — will be revealed.” Their statement suggests they will pursue legal countermeasures against what they characterize as false accusations.

Combs is currently awaiting trial for separate federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transporting individuals for prostitution and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. These federal charges carry potential lengthy prison sentences if Combs is convicted.

Legal analysts following the case note that removing high-profile names from lawsuits often indicates strategic decisions by plaintiffs’ attorneys to focus on claims they believe are most provable. The amended complaint maintains the core allegations against Combs while narrowing the scope of other parties allegedly involved.

The case continues to develop as both sides prepare for potential court proceedings, with hearings expected in the coming months. Court observers anticipate further legal developments as the case progresses through the judicial system.