From blitzes to ballads, Larrenwong is what R&B needs

Larrenwong is not your average R&B crooner. The man is Blasian, built like a linebacker and croons like he grew up in the 90’s. This brother went from cracking helmets on the field to cracking hearts in the booth, and he honestly excels at both.

Born to a Filipino immigrant mom and a Black American dad in Union City, Calif., Larrenwong had jazz in his blood early. His grandfather, Butler Wong, blew the flute for the New York Philharmonic, setting the tone for a multigenerational musical legacy. But before Larrenwong could croon on the mic, he had a few folks to tackle first.

He took his talents to Northwestern University, where he studied creative management (because of course he did) and starred on the football team as a Division I linebacker. He had the size, the speed, and the stats, eventually earning his shot with the Seattle Seahawks, where he was teammates with Russell Wilson and actually became a good friend of his. He then took his talents up north to the Canadian Football League, where he played a few seasons but never truly felt fulfilled. Even with all that gridiron glory, Larren knew his true calling involved melodies, not middle-linebacker blitzes.

His latest EP, 4th & Long, was named perfectly. He wanted his latest project to reflect his life journey, which is why he named it after one of the most crucial downs in football. The six-song EP tells his story perfectly, and let me tell you, it slaps harder than an ice-cold Gatorade. The title is football, yes, but it’s also life: high pressure, one play left, and everything on the line. Larren lays it all out for us; you see his smooth vocals on tracks like “No Idea,” You see his excellent story telling ability on “Out the Frame, ” and the overall production of the tape, from beats to song structure, everything hits. It’s a warm, honest, genre-bending ride through love, vulnerability, and ambition.

Larrenwong is proof you don’t have to choose between brains, brawn, or even bars. You can it all and really live out all your dreams. It doesn’t matter how you first heard of Larrenwong, just be grateful you did, because the music will make you a fan. So, whether you met him on the football field or found him on your R&B playlist, just know: Larrenwong isn’t your average R&B singer.