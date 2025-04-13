Charles Jenkins wins big at 2025 BMI Awards

Singer-Songwriter-Producer, Charles Jenkins Celebrates A Huge Win At The 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards Bringing Home Three of The Major Awards

(Charles Jenkins 2025 wins includes; “2025 Songwriter of The Year,” “2025 Most Performed Song of The Year – God Be Praised,” “2025 Most Performed Song of The Year – Look At God.”)

New York, NY) – April 9, 2025, – Multi-award winning singer-songwriter-producer, Charles Jenkins celebrates a huge win at the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards. Charles’ big day includes winning three big awards; “2025 Songwriter of The Year,” “2025 Most Performed Song of The Year” for his #1 hit song, “God Be Praised” and “2025 Most Performed Song of The Year” for his 2nd #1 hit song of the year “Look at God” performed by Koryn Hawthorne. This momentous occasion brings Charles Jenkins to a total of eight BMI Trailblazer Gospel Awards.

“Winning BMI Gospel Songwriter of the Year and being honored with 2 additional Trailblazer Awards was a dream come true! I am grateful for my mentor Cathy Hughes, BMI President and CEO, Michael O’Neill, VP of Creative, Catherine Brewton, Assistant VP of Creative, Wardell Malloy, Kobalt, Vydia, Tracey Artis, Radio Stations, Program Directors, and Announcers everywhere. This is a testament to the fact that independent artists can win too! My deepest gratitude to my family, team, friends, fans, and above all, to God. But this recognition also belongs to everyone who has been touched by these songs,” mentions Charles.

Charles Jenkins is currently working on a feel-good EP entitled “Wishing You The Best.” The EP includes an infectious soulful birthday anthem entitled, “It’s My Birthday Month” accompanied by a spectacular and festive heartwarming video featuring world renowned DJ Steve Aoki, and produced by David Kang (who has produced videos for Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry). The “Wishing You The Best” EP, will be released in May 2025.

Charles Jenkins continues to spread The Good News with messages of love, hope and inspiration to fans across the globe, while shining as the true trailblazer that he is.

ABOUT CHARLES JENKINS

Dr. Charles Jenkins is widely known for his innovative leadership, and diverse service as an influential renaissance man. For 20 years Jenkins served as the senior pastor of the historic Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago. Jenkins has also served as a Commissioner on the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission, as a member of The Board of Trustees for The City Colleges of Chicago, as an Advisory Board Member for The Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the Illinois State Treasurer’s Advisory Board, The Illinois Department of Transportation Advisory Board, and Chairman of the Rainbow Push Coalition’s PUSH BOARD just to name a few.

He was also a pivotal leader in the passing of Chicago’s Big Box Ordinance which led to Walmart and Target Stores arriving in Chicago. He was also involved in Uber’s arrival in Chicago, leading to thousands of jobs and dynamic revenue for the city. Additionally, Jenkins was also instrumental in helping to restore nearly 30 million dollars to the Illinois state budget which led to the expansion of Walgreens and affordable medication for senior citizens in Illinois.

Jenkins is a graduate of Moody Bible Institute and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. He has received countless awards and citations for his service including being inducted into Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers and Scholars. He is a recipient of BET Networks ICON Man of Change Award, Black Enterprise Magazine’s Urban Business Game Changer Award, and Illinois’ Gift of Hope Lifesaving Partner Award for leading thousands of African Americans to become organ donors, and inspiring a nationwide campaign saving countless lives. Jenkins is a film executive and serves as Vice President of Business Development with NBW Studios. He is fashion executive with an atelier in Paris, France.

Jenkins is a celebrated hitmaker, label head, and music mogul with 8 BMI top song awards, BMI Songwriter of The Year, a combined 23 Billboard & Mediabase #1’s, 9 Stellar Awards, Grammy recognition, a Soul Train Music Award nomination. As a beloved performer, he has had the opportunity to perform at many of America’s marque events including The 2nd Inauguration of President Barack Obama’s African American Ball, Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival, The Essence Music Festival, D-Nice’s Club Quarantine at LA’s famed Hollywood Bowl in front of 17,000 attendees and The Kennedy Center. He has also been a staple tv show closer for many television show’s including BET’s “Sunday Best,” “Celebration of Gospel”, TV One’s “Urban One Honors,” and NBC’s AD The Bible Continues.

Additionally, as a songwriter he has licensed music to NBC, CNN, The History Channel, The Hallmark Channel, BET, TvOne, Universal Pictures, and many other networks and film studios. Finally, as a distinguished communicator and motivator Charles has traveled around the world inspiring audiences. He was a featured speaker at The White House for National Prayer Breakfast Week alongside famed orator Os Guinness. Jenkins was also a speaker at President Barack Obama’s second Inaugural Prayer Service, The Inauguration of Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, and The Swearing in Ceremonies for Attorney General Lisa Madigan among many other notable events. Jenkins is married to Dr. Tara Rawls Jenkins and has 3 beautiful children Princess, Paris, and Charles III.