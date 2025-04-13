Ja Rule snaps at 50 Cent for mocking his Irv Gotti comments

Ja Rule blistered longtime nemesis 50 Cent after the latter mocked his condolensces about the late Murder Inc. boss Irv Gotti.

Gotti, né Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., died at age 54 after suffering a second and more severe stroke in February 2025. As the CEO of Murder Inc., Gotti provided a fruitful platform that launched Ja Rule’s and Ashanti’s prosperous careers.

Ja Rule roars on the airwaves about 50 Cent’s disrespect

When Ja Rule visited “The Breakfast Club” shortly thereafter, he said he nearly went volcanic after 50 Cent mocked the death of his longtime boss and friend.

“I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack,” Fifty captioned an Instagram post of himself amid a fake tombstone. “Nah God bless him LOL.”

Ja Rule said he nearly exploded with rage at Fifty’s flippant comment.

“I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and s–t,” he revealed. “Prem (DJ Premier) said it best: ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.’”

50 Cent trolls Ja Rule yet again

That interview provided another opening for Fifty to be mocked Ja Rule even further — not that Fifty needs to be provided an opportunity to troll as we all know.

Fifty told his 34 million Instagram followers that Ja Rule is a paper tiger who has never followed through on his vows to lay hands on Fifty.

“The breakfast club should be ashamed of them selves asking questions that perpetuates violence,” Fifty penned jokingly. “This fool has been getting ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years . LOL ya man in my Runtz right now! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction.”

Ja Rule has had it with 50 Cent

Exasperated by Fifty’s relentless assaults on him, Ja Rule went on a profanity-laced and vulgar rant on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“@50cent SUCK MY D–K you b—h a– n—a I already ate your lunch shut up!!!” he wrote.

In another post, Rule continues to flame Fifty. “N—a you’re a used car salesman everything you do is trash music 1 good album after that trash liquor trash TV shows yeah I said it TRASH how many times you gonna make the same show that coke stepped on parenting trash character trash n—a you the garbage man.”

After a music fan pointed out that 50 Cent “ended” Murder Inc., Ja Rule retorted with accusations that Fifty was an informant for the feds.

“You’re right,” he said. “He told the Feds murder inc had him shot. They put us under federal indictment. [rat emoji].”