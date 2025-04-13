Keyshia Cole clowned hard for wearing ‘diaper’ outfit

Songstress Keyshia Cole was clowned into oblivion recently for rocking what many fans called a “diaper” and “Depends” onstage at the Dreamville Festival.



Cole attended the music extravaganza in Raleigh, North Carolina, this past weekend. She was ripping through the song “I Should Have Cheated” following her turbulent breakup with fellow rapper Hunxho — again — in March 2025. Some believe she was “crashing out” after another mentally debilitating implosion in a relationship with a man.

Fans laugh at Keyshia Cole’s outfit

But most fans were not paying attention to her song as much as they were aghast at her peculiar outfit many said looked like an adult diaper.

“Yeah … I love me some KC so ima just sit this one out 😅 but that stylist know they wrong 🫠,” said one fan, while another added, “Lmaoooo😂😂😂 thousand dollar diaper goes crazy.”

A third person was curious about the outfit, but claimed she enjoyed Cole’s performance. “My girl had on a sweatpamper but she sang her heart out & we had a good time lol,” while a fourth surmised, “Why she got the windbreaker pamper on 😭 then I THINK they might be on backwards 😩.”

Keyshia Cole claps back at fans

After ceaseless taunting on multiple blogs and social media pages, Cole finally told her seven million Instagram followers that “It’s my mutherf—ing business what I got a g–d— diaper on, boo,” she spat out on many trolls cracking jokes on her outfit. “Why the f–k you care about it?”

Cole continued barking at fans, “What does it mean to you that I got on a $1000 diaper?” she asked. A friend came on screen during her rant, saying, “When you get a certain age, you got to wear a diaper,” which engendered a laugh from Cole.

“It did look a little diaper-ish, but I didn’t care,” Cole continued. “I still kinda liked it.”

Music fans have fun poking at Keyshia Cole

Her explanation did not stop the jokes, however, as fans went in on Cole.

“It’s true tho Keyshia that diaper wasn’t it,” said a fan, while another asked rhetorically. “So we doing diapers on stage now?”

A user said “Windbreaker diaper is insane …” and a fan added, “Designer depends on stage is crazy work tho 😮”

Finally, a fan was philosophical about the volatile circumstances that Cole keeps finding herself in. “Keyshia the age 40+ women do not care about your diaper 😂… !!! Now we are more concerned about allowing these men to love on you in private… but publicly humiliate you. We are concern about your mental and emotional state to place yourself in a situation for that to even happen in 2025. They out here posting receipts. My good sis you are from THE TOWN!!! This is UNACCEPTABLE!!!”

