Singer, Amber Mark gears up for her biggest stage yet

You must update your playlist if you’re not listening to Amber Mark. Since her debut in 2017 with the 3:33 AM EP, Mark has steadily built a dedicated following through her smoky voice, emotionally penetrating lyrics, and mashup of genres from R&B/soul to pop to house. We caught up with the rising singer-songwriter last week at The Bronx Museum 2025 Gala & Art Auction, where she performed an intimate and captivating set. In this interview, Mark talks about her love for art, upcoming tour dates opening for pop star Sabrina Carpenter, and what we can expect from her forthcoming album.

We are here celebrating The Bronx Museum. So what does art mean to you?

My mother [Mia Mark] was a painter. It's a very nostalgic feeling to me and brings back so many memories of her painting away into the early hours of the morning. On top of it, I feel like it's another way of bringing out emotion in people. I connect to that because I try to do that in my music. Looking at certain colors and structures brings out emotions, and I think it's beautiful.

So you’re about to go on tour as an opening act for Sabrina Carpenter this fall.

Yes, it’s very exciting. I love her so much. She is exceptionally talented, and I am blessed to be a part of this fantastic wave that she is riding right now. I have never played stages that big, so I’ve already started preparing. I was a little lazy last year with my vocal exercises, so I’ve been trying to gain endurance because of a lot of movement. I want to give it my all.

How did you form a relationship with her?

We’ve been friends for about four or five years now. We make music with many of the same producers, such as Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, who both worked on her last record. I love them so much; they are my neighbors, which is funny. We wrote songs together, and they did my previous record. Julian is doing the next one [record] with me as well. So it happened through that, and she moved to New York. When I was living here, we became very close friends. We’ve been besties since.

So it sounds like new music is on the way from you. What can we expect?

There is an album. The album is done, honey. This week, we are mastering it. I can’t say a date yet, but it’s definitely coming out this year.

What’s the musical direction?

My last record was all over the place. Loosies was really me being spontaneous and wanting to do a bunch of songs I’d want to hear out in the club, with the exception of one. This one has a little bit of that, but I love to explore. There are some more indie-sounding and some more yacht-rock-sounding songs. And there is R&B. There is always an R&B cohesive sound to all of my songs, so that will definitely be there.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.