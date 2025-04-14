Kanye claims his late mother was into women

Kanye West has riddled off practically every thought that has popped into his head the past several weeks, and now he has gone after his own mother.

Ye went off on what’s become a weekly rant about whatever random thought that rises to the surface. But fans were taken aback when the controversial rapper had unflattering things to say about his late mother.

Kanye claims he caught his mother with his female babysitter

“You know that day when you [hear] noises coming from your [mom’s] room and you and you find out she’s a lesbian and you’re like Mom that’s my babysitter. You’re sleeping with the employees. See, I got it from you mom,” Ye said, according to Hot New Hip Hop, blaming the fact that he now sleeps with his employees because of his mother’s example.

Ye’s mother, Donda West, died in 2007 at age 58 from coronary artery disease after she underwent a risky cosmetic surgery. West later dedicated his performances of “Hey Mama” to Donda West on his Glow in the Dark Tour.

Fans are perplexed why Ye would slam his late mother

Because of how deeply he loved his mother, some are flummoxed as to why Yeezy would divulge this kind of information about his mom, whether it’s true or not.

“Ye dissed Virgil, every rapper, countries, religions, and now his own mom,” one incredulous user wrote, while a second person admonished Ye. “Bad mouthing your own mother on Twitter. Ye you’re better than this.”

Ye continues with a bizarre and indecipherable rant

This was far from the only controversial or profane subject he broached this past weekend. Yeezy also talked about the kind of music he prefers.

“My genre of music is called CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth Wave,” West penned. “CUCK is my whole style. It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude. Of course I’m punk I’m the most punk n—a living but Punk ain’t Punk enough to describe me. and punk got n—-s that dress like Devo with cone heads and s–t. My s–t is sex drugs rock n roll money politics homophobia sexual harassment and racism. I’m a walking lawsuit.

Ye continued, saying, “I read more pornography than I read bible pages. I won’t even read a paragraph unless it’s a story about a b—h getting the s–t f–ked out her. If you ain’t talking about a b—h getting the s–t f–ked out of her I don’t wanna hear it.”