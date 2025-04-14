Kash Doll torched by fans for wiping her nose with money

Fans found it revolting and even nauseating that Kash Doll picked her nose with a $20 bill while sitting courtside at a recent Detroit Pistons game.

The 36-year-old Detroit rapper and actress, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, apparently thought it would be cute to deliberately film herself taking a $20 bill and inserting the folded edges inside her nostrils to clear out whatever biological debris was irritating her or causing her discomfort.

Kash Doll unashamedly recorded herself

Fans pointed out that Kash Doll’s money has changed many hands before she got it

Moreover, fans point out that the “For Everybody” and “Ice Me Out” raptress was using a bill that has gone through a multitude of dirty fingers, hands and pockets before she handled the legal tender. And the fact that Kash recorded herself beginning the nasal invasion and completing the disgusting act thoroughly and proudly.

Fans lament the degeneration of class and culture

“When did the downfall of classy women start?” one X user asked rhetorically. “Money doesn’t buy class or beauty,” another opined.

A third user contributed the perspective that narcissism and egomaniacal people, not money, contaminate the human experience: “The love of attention is the new root of all evil.”

Kash Doll seemingly addressed the tidal wave of fan discontent and disgust that washed over her after the video went viral. “Drunk me ain’t got sh*t to do with me,” she penned on X.

Many others proffered their opinions on the episode, which were overwhelmingly negative.

Kash Doll’s reported boyfriend, NFL player Za’Darius Smith, did not accompany the raptress to the Pistons game and, therefore, did not witness this cringey faux pas.

Kasha and Smith have been reportedly dating for the past several months, ever since he joined the Detroit Lions NFL team midway through the season.

No word on their current status since Smith was released by the team. Doll had previously dated musician Tracy T.