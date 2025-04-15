Diddy pleads not guilty to shocking new charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has pleaded not guilty to two new sex crime charges. The hip-hop entrepreneur’s legal challenges continue to mount in what has become one of the music industry’s most high-profile criminal cases in recent years.

The 55-year-old rapper was previously charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, and a new indictment made public by prosecutors earlier this month showed he has also been charged with one additional count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, which relate to a plaintiff identified as Victim-2. These expanded charges carry potential significant prison time if convicted.

And during a hearing in Manhattan on Monday, April 14, the Bad Boy Records founder pleaded not guilty to the new charges, with his legal team now having until Wednesday, April 16, to ask for additional time for discovery, which could delay the trial. The courthouse was surrounded by media personnel, highlighting the immense public interest in the case.

Diddy’s lawyer looks for 2-week pause

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said defense would likely request a “very short” two-week pause due to concerns over discovery, as he claimed prosecutors had failed to ask a witness to submit 200,000 of her emails and instead allowed her to provide just what she thought was relevant. Legal experts note that discovery disputes are common in complex federal cases and can significantly impact trial strategy.

According to a letter obtained by People magazine, the lawyer asked Judge Arun Subramanian on Friday, April 11, for permission to question potential jurors, who are due to be selected on May 5, about “central issues at the heart of the case,” including their “connection to drug and alcohol abuse, their connection to domestic violence, their willingness to watch videos with physical assault and videos that are sexually explicit, and their views towards people with multiple sexual partners.” Jury selection in high-profile cases typically involves extensive screening to ensure impartiality.

The attorney noted the trial is related to sensitive and private content that many could feel “uncomfortable” talking about but may be more “candid” in a questionnaire. Court procedures for sensitive cases often include special provisions to protect both victims and the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Prosecution’s objections

However, prosecutors argued any questionnaire should be concise and simply focus on “issues that relate to for-cause challenges rather than personal information that would only be relevant to peremptory challenges.” The prosecution team has maintained a methodical approach to the proceedings throughout the case.

They added in court documents that a potential form for would-be jurors should avoid “sensitive and personal topics, and should involve the simplest possible questions.” Jury selection is anticipated to be particularly challenging given the widespread media coverage.

The new indictment alleges the ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronized and solicited [Victim-2], and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused [Victim-2], to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion.” These allegations follow a pattern of similar accusations that have emerged since the investigation began.

“These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships,” Diddy‘s attorney’s previously said. “This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.” The defense has consistently maintained that relationships were consensual.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 18. This conference will address final procedural matters before the trial begins, including admissibility of evidence and witness testimony parameters.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to all the claims against him, is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial. The facility has previously held other high-profile defendants in similar situations.

The case has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many former associates distancing themselves from the hip-hop mogul. The legal proceedings could significantly impact Combs’ legacy regardless of the outcome, with his business empire already experiencing considerable effects due to the allegations.