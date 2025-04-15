Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez answer Blue Origin criticisms

In a groundbreaking moment for space exploration, an all-female crew launched into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket on Monday morning. The mission, which included notable figures such as Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, lasted 11 minutes and marked a significant milestone as the first all-female spaceflight since 1963. However, the flight has not been without controversy, as criticism has emerged regarding its purpose and timing.

Criticism of the flight

Even before the launch, the mission faced backlash, particularly from actress Olivia Munn, who labeled the flight as “gluttonous” and “costly” during a recent television appearance. Munn questioned the necessity of such a mission at a time when many people are struggling with basic needs, stating, “There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.” Following the launch, other celebrities, including Meghan McCain and Olivia Wilde, echoed similar sentiments, branding the event as a “vanity project.”

Responses from the crew

In a post-flight press conference, both King and Sánchez defended the mission against the criticisms. King emphasized that those criticizing the flight likely do not understand the significance of the event. She stated, “Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.” Sánchez passionately added, “I get really fired up,” and invited critics to visit Blue Origin to witness the dedication of its employees firsthand.

Bowe, an aerospace engineer and one of the crew members, shared her personal journey in the field, highlighting the importance of representation in aerospace. She recalled how her high school guidance counselor discouraged her from pursuing engineering, suggesting cosmetology instead. Bowe’s success story serves as a reminder of the barriers women face in STEM fields and the importance of breaking those barriers.

The bigger picture

While the criticisms focus on the perceived frivolity of the mission, the crew members argue that their journey represents a larger movement towards inclusivity and empowerment in space exploration. Sánchez remarked on the passion and commitment of Blue Origin’s employees, stating, “They love their work and they love the mission, and it’s a big deal for them.” Bowe echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the mission is about more than just the flight itself; it’s about inspiring future generations of women in science and technology.

Public reactions and social media buzz

The launch has sparked a lively debate on social media, with many users expressing their opinions on the mission’s implications. Critics have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their discontent, while supporters highlight the importance of representation in space. The phrase “putting the ‘ass’ in astronaut,” which was used by Perry, has also drawn mixed reactions, with some finding it humorous and others viewing it as trivializing the mission.