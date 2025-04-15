Kadeem Dunwell is elevating young business leaders

Kadeem Dunwell is the founder of Build Your Business Daily and Young Entrepreneurs of Atlanta, two platforms committed to educating, empowering and elevating the next generation of business leaders. During a recent interview, Dunwell opened up about his entrepreneurial journey, his Atlanta roots and the principles that continue to shape his path.

Growing up in Atlanta, Dunwell said he was always inspired by the city’s rich legacy of leadership and success. “Atlanta is a place where dreams really do come true,” he said. “You see folks who grew up just like you—and seeing them win makes you believe you can do it too. It’s a city that makes you say, ‘One more time.’ One more rep, one more pitch, one more step toward your goals.”

Dunwell’s journey into entrepreneurship began in college. Realizing early that his future wasn’t in sports or entertainment, he started asking questions and doing his research. “I wanted to be wildly successful,” he said, “and I learned that entrepreneurship was the way.” His desire to serve others led him to create platforms where young business owners, especially those often overlooked, could be seen, heard and supported.

He credits his first taste of real mentorship to a man he met during his early days in network marketing. This mentor had found massive success selling juice of all things, and showed Dunwell that success is about principles, not just products. “One of the biggest lessons he taught me is that if you follow the right principles, success will follow,” Dunwell explained.

Two core principles Dunwell lives by: “Treat people how you want to be treated,” and “Ask yourself, what have you done for yourself today?” He believes many entrepreneurs focus so much on the hustle, they forget to care for themselves—physically, mentally and spiritually.

Now, as a young CEO and new father, Dunwell says the mission has evolved. His latest venture, Build Your Business Daily, aims to serve not only aspiring entrepreneurs but also legacy businesses seeking to sustain or pass on their vision. “We never want to be in a position or see others in a position where they miss a blessing because they weren’t prepared,” he said.

Through mentorship, education and consistent principle-based leadership, Kadeem Dunwell is shaping Atlanta’s future, one entrepreneur at a time.