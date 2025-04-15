Lil Nas X rushed to hospital after facial paralysis

Lil Nas X has been hospitalised after “losing control” of the right side of his face. Medical experts suggest this condition may be consistent with Bell’s palsy, which affects thousands of Americans each year.

The 26-year-old hip-hop star has shared a video from his hospital bed in a gown and Von Dutch baseball cap as he appeared to be suffering from partial facial paralysis. The unexpected health scare comes just weeks after completing his international tour.

“Soooo lost control of the right side of my face,” he wrote on Instagram. The post quickly garnered significant attention, highlighting the artist’s massive online influence.

In the clip shared with his 10.4 million followers on Monday, April 14, he grabbed his jaw and attempted to smile, saying: “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f–k? Bro, I can’t even laugh right now, bro. What the f–k? Ah! Oh my God!” His candid approach to sharing his medical condition reflects his typically transparent relationship with fans.

In a later post to his Instagram Story, the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker showed both sides of his face and said: “We normal over here. We get crazy over here.” His characteristic humor remained intact despite the concerning health situation.

“I’m so cooked,” he wrote. The phrase, popular among Gen Z social media users, typically refers to being exhausted or overwhelmed—an apt description for someone dealing with an unexpected medical issue.

In another post, he urged his fans not to worry about him and insisted he is “OK.” His reassurance came after numerous concerned messages flooded his social media accounts from worried fans worldwide.

He said: “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake Ur a** for me instead! (sic)” This playful response aligns with his typically irreverent public persona that has helped him amass millions of followers across various platforms.

And in a separate Instagram Story, he shared a selfie he took in hospital and captioned the picture: “Imma look funny for a lil but but that’s it. (sic)” The post received substantial engagement within hours.

A number of celebrity friends replied to his post on Instagram to send him messages of support. The outpouring demonstrates the strong connections he’s built within the entertainment industry since his breakout success.

“Get well baby,” Taraji P. Henson commented. The acclaimed actress has previously expressed admiration for Lil Nas X‘s boundary-pushing artistry.

And Wanda Sykes added: “Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up…” The comedian’s supportive message was one among many from fellow entertainers and fans alike.

Nas recently released his new EP ‘Days Before Dreamboy’, and insisted he wanted his current “era” to be focused on being true to himself. The project marks a new creative direction for the artist.

“I wanna be myself more than ever this era. I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do,” he told PEOPLE magazine. This philosophy extends to his transparent approach to sharing his health challenges with his audience.

“If I do not want to do it, I’m not doing it … If I don’t want be there, I’m not gonna be there. I think it’s more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I’m taking my energy and where I don’t want to take it.” This perspective on personal boundaries has resonated with his predominantly young fanbase.

Medical professionals note that facial paralysis like what Lil Nas X is experiencing can have various causes, including Bell’s palsy, which typically resolves within weeks to months. While the artist hasn’t disclosed his specific diagnosis, his upbeat attitude suggests optimism about recovery.

The Grammy-winning artist was scheduled to appear at several upcoming music festivals this summer, though it remains unclear if his medical condition will affect these plans. His management team has been monitoring the situation closely while maintaining regular updates with event organizers.

This health scare comes during what has otherwise been a productive period for the artist, who has been working on new music and expanding his creative portfolio into other entertainment ventures including fashion collaborations and digital content creation.

Fans worldwide have shown their support through social media campaigns and positive messages, creating a wave of encouragement for the artist during this challenging time. The outpouring of support highlights the strong connection Lil Nas X has built with his audience through his authenticity and openness.