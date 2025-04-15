Rihanna may have wedding on the brain as she poses in risqué lingerie to promote Savage X Fenty Bridal Collection.

The 37-year-old, nine-time Grammy winner got real cheeky as she barely wrapped herself in pink lingerie that highlighted her voluptuous attributes.

The Barbadian beauty and mother of two boys is in a retro-inspired, pink scenario, posing on top of a party table right next to a wedding cake. Bad Gal RiRi is flossing pieces from the At First Sight set, replete with classic lingerie silhouettes with Savage X details.

Rihanna unveils Savage X Fenty’s 1st Bridal Section

The Bridal Collection also features the Take a Vow set, which includes silhouettes with vintage details and extra-special embroidery, and Satin Ever After, featuring luxe satin robes, PJ sets and slippers. The collection, now available at savagex.com, also offers honeymoon gift options, including delicate ribbon and lace lingerie

In related news, Rihanna told her 150 million Instagram fans that rapper GloRilla would become Savage X Fenty’s first singular ambassador across all four of her brands: Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair.

At the same time, RiRi informed pop culture that New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman will serve as ambassador for Savage X Fenty’s debut men’s loungewear campaign.

Fans fawned over Rihanna’s carefully curated scene and, of course, her post-baby body. Others were curious if about the “Rude Boy” singer was giving off cryptical clues about the status of her relationship.

“RiRi trying to tell us that she’s going to become Mrs. ASAP soon,” opined one fan on X, while another questioned her motives for the Bridal Collection promotion. “What you saying rih?” A third person inquired if RiRi and ASAP have already gotten married in secret, a la Nelly and Ashanti.

Others simply had their mouths agape at Rihanna’s caramel-coated skin and flawless physique.