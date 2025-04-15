Why Serena Williams isn’t launching another beauty brand

Serena Williams is not launching another beauty business any time soon. The tennis icon’s decision comes amid a growing trend of celebrity-founded beauty brands, with the global celebrity cosmetics market now valued at more than $14 billion.

The 43-year-old former professional tennis player launched her make-up line WYN Beauty in 2024, and she has insisted she is “done” when it comes to looking at new ventures because of how happy she is with the brand. WYN Beauty has already garnered significant attention, achieving more than 500,000 Instagram followers within its first three months.

“I’m done! I’m not launching anything else like this. I just am happy doing WYN Beauty,” Serena told PEOPLE. Industry analysts note that Williams’ focused approach differs from many celebrities who often launch multiple overlapping product lines.

The 23-time grand slam champion and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have two daughters — Alexis, 7, and Adira, 18 months — and she said creating another company would be “a lot” to juggle while being a parent. Studies show that women entrepreneurs with children spend an average of 60 hours per week divided between business and family responsibilities.

“And I’m happy being a mom, and I’m happy with my venture company, and that’s a lot. We’re good!” Serena added. Her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, has invested in more than 60 companies with a market value exceeding $14 billion since its founding in 2014.

WYN Beauty is a make-up line that is designed for “individuals with deeper skin tones,” with its “clean, high-performing, cruelty-free” product range. Market research indicates that makeup lines specifically formulated for deeper skin tones represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the beauty industry, with a 32-percent annual growth rate.

The former women’s No. 1 singles sensation has said it is “super important” for her to stress that people’s beauty is on the inside, rather than the outside. This philosophy aligns with shifting consumer preferences, as surveys indicate 78 percent of beauty consumers prioritize brands with authentic, positive messaging.

“It’s super important for me to share that beauty is definitely on the inside. And then anything externally is just an enhancement of who you are,” she said. Consumer psychology experts note that this messaging resonates particularly strongly with Gen Z shoppers, who represent 30 percent of the premium beauty market.

“So our beauty and what we do at WYN Beauty enhances your inside beauty.” The emphasis on enhancement rather than correction represents a significant shift in beauty marketing, with 65 percent of consumers responding more positively to brands that use “enhancement” language rather than “fixing” language.

Williams‘ decision to focus on a single beauty venture comes at a time when the celebrity beauty market is becoming increasingly saturated. Industry data shows that more than 40 celebrity beauty brands have launched since 2020, creating significant competition for consumer attention and shelf space.

Her approach to WYN Beauty has been characterized by careful product development and testing, with each product reportedly undergoing over 20 reformulations before meeting her approval standards. T

Beyond her beauty ventures, Williams continues her philanthropic work through the Serena Williams Foundation, which has provided over $5 million in scholarships to underprivileged students.

Industry experts predict that Williams‘ focused approach will benefit WYN Beauty in the long term. The former tennis star’s business philosophy mirrors her approach to sports – prioritizing excellence in a focused area rather than spreading efforts too thin. Her business mentor, Carla Harris of Morgan Stanley, has publicly praised this approach, noting that “Serena brings the same disciplined focus to business that made her a champion in tennis.”