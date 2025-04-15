Shaman Melodia enjoys spiritually guiding celebs and CEOs

For nearly two decades, Melodia has operated in silence; behind NDAs, closed doors and hushed referrals. But now, in 2025, she’s ready to step forward and share what she’s been doing all along: helping some of the most powerful people in business, entertainment and medicine heal from the inside out.

“I’ve worked with celebrities, CFOs, doctors, NBA players, you name it,” she says, her tone calm but confident. “But what I do isn’t just trendy or cute. This is sacred work. This is shamanic healing.”

Melodia’s journey started early. Shamanism runs in her family, passed down like a spiritual inheritance. While the rest of the world is just now catching on to the power of energy work, plant medicine and chakra healing, she’s been living it for years. “This is not a trend for me,” she says. “This is tradition. This is who I am.”

And she means that literally. Certified in Reiki levels 1 through 4, chakra healing, feng shui and holistic medicine, Melodia approaches her clients like a spiritual physician. “When someone comes to me, we don’t just say a few affirmations and expect magic,” she explains. “We diagnose. We assess the energy, the trauma, the imbalance. Just like a doctor would.”

She’s currently studying at Coronis University to deepen her understanding of herbalism and holistic health, because she knows the work doesn’t stop at spirituality. “Our mental wellness is directly connected to our physical health. Herbs, rituals, mantras, all of that plays a role in how we show up in the world.”

So what does a healing session with Melodia actually look like?

“It depends,” she says with a smile. “Everyone is different. It could be a sweat bath to release negative energy. It could be a mantra that’s been used for thousands of years. It could be realigning your home using feng shui to shift the energy of your entire life. But every practice is sacred. I don’t just hand out prescriptions.”

That secrecy isn’t just about protecting the integrity of her work; it’s about protecting her clients, too. Working with high-profile people means trust is everything. “Privacy is everything,” she says. “That’s why I’ve worked with some of my clients for over 10 years. It’s not just about what I know, it’s about the results I help them achieve.”

And those results? They’re real. From helping a client elevate their business to No. 1 in their market, to supporting others through family healing and emotional trauma, Melodia’s work leaves a mark. A quiet, powerful, undeniable mark.

“People love manifestation,” she says. “But they forget, you can’t manifest anything if your energy is blocked. You can’t skip the healing.”

She’s clear about one thing: this isn’t magic. It’s not spells or illusions. “It’s faith. It’s energy. It’s doing the work within yourself to get clear, aligned and focused. And that takes effort. It takes consistency. It takes real belief.”

For Melodia, it’s also about legacy, especially as a woman of color navigating a spiritual space that often goes unrecognized or misunderstood.

“I’m doing this for the women out there who are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she says. “The ones who know there’s more to life, but just don’t know how to access it. This is our time. Holistic medicine is the future. Shamanic practices are here to stay. And I’m proof that you can embrace both tradition and transformation.”

Her company, Enlightenment Insight, was born from that mission. It’s not just a brand, it’s a movement. And while she’s only now stepping into the spotlight, she’s been shifting lives behind the scenes for years.

“I’m finally ready to speak up, not just for me, but for my community. So people know we’re out here. We’re doing the work. We’re healing. We’re helping. And we’re changing lives, one soul at a time.”

From the boardroom to the altar, Melodia is redefining what healing looks like in the modern world. And she’s just getting started.