Whoopi confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ will honor Maggie Smith

Whoopi Goldberg says there are plans to shoot some scenes for ‘Sister Act 3’ in Italy as a tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith. The planned filming location carries special significance as Italy is home to the Vatican and represents the heart of Catholicism, making it a meaningful backdrop for the nun-centered story.

The 69-year-old actress will be reprising her role as Sister Mary Clarence in the highly anticipated Disney+ sequel to 1993’s ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’ and the original ‘Sister Act’ film, which was released in 1992. The franchise has maintained a devoted fan base for over three decades, with both films becoming cultural touchstones in family entertainment.

“We lost Maggie, you know, and we want to bring all the nuns here to kind of share that,” Whoopi revealed during an appearance on Italian TV show ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’, that the script has been changed since Maggie’s death in September 2024 at the age of 89 to acknowledge her character Reverend Mother in the sequel. Smith’s portrayal of the stern but ultimately loving Mother Superior became one of her most recognized roles among mainstream audiences.

“It’s the perfect place. Italy is the perfect place. The Italian locations would add authenticity to the film, as Italy hosts over 500 convents and monasteries throughout the country.

“We are waiting for Disney to say yes or no. Keep your fingers crossed.” Disney+ has been expanding its content with revivals of beloved franchises, with the streaming platform reaching over 150 million subscribers worldwide.

Elsewhere in her interview on ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’, Whoopi talked about her five-decade spanning career which has featured acclaimed movies like ‘The Color Purple’, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and ‘Ghost’, with the latter supernatural romance film earning her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as psychic Oda Mae Brown opposite Patrick Swayze as Sam Wheat. Her Oscar win made her one of the few performers to achieve EGOT status – winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

“I am very lucky. I’ve had some really good movies and some very bad ones too,” the Hollywood legend admits her career has also seen her appear in some less than impressive movies and she cited 1996’s science-fiction buddy cop movie ‘Theodore Rex‘, in which she played a police detective partnered with an anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus named Theodore Rex, as being the worse. The film had a troubled production history and was originally intended for theatrical release before being relegated to direct-to-video status.

“There is a very bad one. It’s called ‘Theodore Rex’. It’s about me and a talking dinosaur, in the future … it was pretty bad.” Despite its poor reception, ‘Theodore Rex’ cost approximately $33.5 million to produce, making it one of the most expensive direct-to-video releases at that time.

Whoopi and Maggie were the main cast members in ‘Sister Act’ and ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’. Their on-screen chemistry was frequently cited by critics as a highlight of both films, with their characters’ evolution from adversaries to allies resonating with audiences.

The original film saw Whoopi star as Deloris Van Cartier, a singer who goes undercover at a convent as Sister Mary Clarence after being put in a witness protection program. The film’s innovative blend of religious themes with popular music created a unique entertainment experience that appealed to diverse audiences.

It was a huge hit and banked $232 million at the box office. When adjusted for inflation, this would equal approximately $490 million in today’s dollars, highlighting the film’s tremendous commercial success and enduring popularity that has spanned generations of viewers.