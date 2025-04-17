Chicago Bears reveal 2025 draft party festivities

​The Chicago Bears have announced the full lineup of activities and entertainment for the 2025 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party, taking place on Thursday, April 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Soldier Field. This event is brought to you by Miller Lite, the official beer partner of the Chicago Bears, and Ticketmaster, the team’s official ticketing partner.

With the Bears currently holding the No. 10 overall pick, the event offers fans a unique chance to experience the excitement of the first round live, along with exclusive on-field access, behind-the-scenes moments and interactive activities that kick off the 2025 season.

The 2025 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party will feature:

On-Field Activities and Fan Engagement

Fans will have exclusive access to the field, where a new 50-yard-line stage will serve as the centerpiece. Bears stadium host Lauren Screeden and PA announcer Tim Sinclair will emcee the evening, with music by DJ Livia. The stage will feature interactive games, live entertainment and player interviews throughout the night.

The 2025 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party is the one time a year fans can step onto the field and see Soldier Field from the players’ point of view. Fans can also further experience the player’s gameday perspective by testing their leg strength through attempting a field goal kick.

Player Appearances and Autograph Experiences

Current and former Bears players, including Hall of Famers Devin Hester and Mike Singletary, as well as DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, TJ Edwards, Tory Taylor, Jonathan Owens, Braxton Jones, Kevin Byard III, Gervon Dexter Sr. and more will be on-site throughout the evening for autographs, photo opportunities and meet-and-greets.

Player appearances are brought to you by Ticketmaster and are subject to change based on availability.

NFL Draft Coverage and Live Analysis

The Miller Lite Midway, located on the Mezzanine Level, will be the go-to destination for uninterrupted draft coverage all evening, giving all fans with a general admission ticket a place to enjoy a drink and follow every pick in real time.

Inside the United Club, fans with United Club tickets can enjoy live pre-draft analysis and in-depth commentary from the Voice of the Bears, Jeff Joniak, and Bears analyst Tom Thayer, alongside ESPN Chicago’s Tom Waddle and Marc “Silvy” Silverman as they break down every first-round pick, including the Bears’ selection.

Additional coverage will also be available on the 100-level concourse between Section 142-152, where FOX32 Chicago and Univision will broadcast draft coverage.

Locker Room Tour and Player Intro Tunnel Experience

Fans will have access to the Bears locker room, offering a behind-the-scenes look at where legends such as Walter Payton, Brian Urlacher and Dick Butkus once prepared for games. Fans can take photos next to their favorite current player’s locker before walking through the same tunnel used on gamedays. These immersive experiences provide a unique perspective into the gameday routine that past and current players used at Soldier Field.

Bears Care Closeout Sale

The Bears Care Closeout Sale returns to a new location in the South Courtyard near Gate 5. The sale begins at 6:15 p.m. and features one-of-a-kind memorabilia and discounted merchandise. All proceeds support Bears Care, the team’s charitable foundation focused on health, education and community initiatives across Chicagoland.

Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party Companion App

If you are attending the Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party, check out the Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party event guide in the Chicago Bears Official App brought to you by Verizon, which includes:

Easy access to Miller Lite Draft Party tickets and event waivers

Real-time updates on player appearances and autograph schedule

Interactive map to find exactly what you need around Soldier Field

And much more

For the best Draft Party experience, make sure to download the Chicago Bears Official App, brought to you by Verizon. It’s your go-to source for event updates, interactive features and exclusive content throughout the night.

Bears Draft Central

Bears Draft Central, brought to you by Blue Moon, will serve as the team’s digital hub for all official draft coverage throughout the weekend. Available on the ChicagoBears.com and the Chicago Bears Official App (iOS or Android) brought to you by Verizon, Bears Draft Central offers fans a wealth of information, including real-time updates, in-depth analysis, exclusive videos and photo galleries related to the team’s draft activities. Visitors can explore the latest news, detailed profiles of draft picks and behind-the-scenes content, ensuring they stay informed about the Bears’ newest players.

Check out Bears Draft Central by visiting ChicagoBears.com/Draft.

Additional Entertainment and Event information

The event will also feature a variety of interactive entertainment, including gaming console stations, Bears Virtual Reality games and photo opportunities with the Super Bowl XX trophy. Fans will enjoy appearances by Staley Da Bear, the Chicago Bears Drumline brought to you by Shell and the Monster Squad throughout the night.

Bears partners will be on site with engaging activations and experiences for fans to enjoy. Participating partners include ESPN Chicago, Flyover, FOX32 Chicago, Molson Coors, Motorola, The Salvation Army and Univision. Fans who are 21 and over can also stop by Molson Coors sampling displays for a complimentary sample of Happy Thursday Spiked Refreshers and Cruz Blanca.

General admission tickets are still available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Fans planning to drive to Soldier Field can also purchase parking in the Waldron Deck or North Garage by visiting SoldierFieldParking.com. To ensure a smooth experience, fans are encouraged to plan ahead and note that tailgating is not permitted.

The 2025 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party will be a cash free event. All transactions must be completed using credit, debit, pre-paid cards or mobile payment methods. The Chicago Bears prefer Visa.

For more details on tickets, parking or general updates, visit ChicagoBears.com/DraftParty.

Media interested in attending and covering the event should RSVP to Miguel Lemus ([email protected]) by Wednesday, April 23.