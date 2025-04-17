Drake responds to UMG’s threat regarding amended complaint

Drake responded to Universal Music Group’s warning after he amended the legal complaint against the corporate behemoth to include Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

During the intermission of that NFL championship game in February 2025, Lamar performed the blockbuster classic, “Not Like Us,” the track that served as the death knell to Drizzy in their consequential and historic rap beef in 2024.

After Drake amended his complaint, UMG issued a stern admonition, saying, “Be careful what you wish for,” according to Music Business Worldwide, which obtained the statement.

UMG claims that Drake has no chance to win this case

Drake initially filed the complaints in courts in Texas and New York in the summer of 2024, claiming that UMG colluded with Spotify to boost the numbers of “Not Like Us” far beyond its global reach. Drizzy has since removed Spotify as a defendant in the case. On Tuesday, April 15, Drake amended the complaint to include the NFL championship game’s halftime show that was seen by more than 110 million people.

UMG subsequently responded vehemently to the Canadian superstar’s legal maneuver.

In full, the UMG statement reads:

“Drake, unquestionably one of the world’s most accomplished artists and with whom we’ve enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another.

In Texas last November, his counsel instituted a legal proceeding with much fanfare and bluster. On Monday, they quietly dropped the case.

In New York in January, Drake’s counsel filed a defamation lawsuit. Fearful of being sanctioned by the court for asserting false allegations, tonight they amended the complaint to withdraw them only to add more baseless allegations.

Two weeks ago, his representatives celebrated a ‘win’: the granting of a routine discovery motion. That ‘win’ will become a loss if this frivolous and reckless lawsuit is not dropped in its entirety because Drake will personally be subject to discovery as well. As the old saying goes, ‘be careful what you wish for.’

Both the Texas and New York proceedings are an affront to all artists and creative expression. Should his legal representatives senselessly keep the New York lawsuit alive, we will demonstrate that all remaining claims are without merit. It is shameful that these foolish and frivolous legal theatrics continue. They are reputationally and financially costly to Drake and have no chance of success.”

Drake responds to UMG’s threat

Later on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Drake sent rolling out the following statement in response to UMG’s threat regarding Drake’s amended complaint filed on Tuesday, April 15:

“UMG’s latest statement is a desperate attempt to spin the narrative and deflect from the truth: Drake is holding the largest music conglomerate in the world accountable for its actions and doing so without fear.

We dismissed the Texas discovery action because discovery will now proceed in New York. That’s not retreat, that’s victory. UMG dismissed its first amendment petition in Texas because it has no claim, that’s losing. And UMG knows the case against it is only getting stronger.

Drake welcomes discovery and has nothing to hide. It’s not Drake who should worry; it’s UMG’s current leadership. We look forward to hearing from Lucian Grainge, John Janick, and UMG employees under oath.

UMG claims to stand for creativity, but in fact exploits it and the artist community knows that. UMG drains artists for its profits, then discards them. Drake joins a growing chorus of artists raising questions about UMG’s leadership. The public and artists should be concerned about recent headlines involving UMG’s largest stakeholder that only reinforces the need for transparency all the way up to the Board of Director’s level.

UMG said, ‘be careful what you ask for,’ Drake knows exactly what he asked for: the truth and accountability.”