Marquita Gatling serves soul with supper at the SOPHY Hotel

Where did the name “Miss Honeywater” come from?

Well, I’m one of those natural-type people. I believe in taking herbs versus medicine. Honey water has a lot of health benefits. That’s really where the name came from. Me and my friends were going back and forth, and someone threw out “Honeywater” in the group chat. I said, “Oh, that’s different.” It can mean many things—and it carries healing. So it stuck.

How would you describe your musical style?

I do a lot of everything. I could have you doing the R&B slide down the wall thinking about your boo, then up and dancing because we hit some house music, or feeling like you’re in the ’90s because I might pop out with a rap. … It’s a gumbo of genres and music that evoke different emotions.

What do you think it is about live music that pulls people in?

It’s the exchange of energy that you don’t get through the radio. You can hear something and it can move you, but there’s something about live music—the energy between the artist and the audience. We feed off the audience so much. If they’re engaged and vibing with us, it’s going to be a great show.

Do you have a favorite song to perform live right now?

It changes often, but right now it’s “X-Factor” by Lauryn Hill. I still bump The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill like it came out yesterday. … I’m someone who loves love, and I’ve been in love—and it doesn’t always work out. It’s that emotional battle between knowing you should move on, but still wanting to stay.

When you’re performing, what do you want the audience to feel?

It depends on the event. If it’s a birthday party, I want to keep it lively and get folks dancing. If I’m doing an R&B show and the theme is love, I’m going to sing all the songs that get you in your feelings and have you singing along. Most of the time, I don’t even finalize my set list until I get there. I like to see the demographic, feel the vibe, and let that guide me.

If you had to pick one performance that stands out the most, what would it be?

It might sound sad, but it was the New Year’s show right after my dad passed away in 2020. He passed away on December 28, and we had a gig on January 1. Nobody thought I would show up—but I did. My daddy always said, “One monkey don’t stop no show.” That stuck with me. I got up there and held it together. That performance meant a lot.

How do events like All That Jazz at Mesler help sustain Chicago’s music scene?

Hyde Park doesn’t have a ton of places where you can see smaller bands regularly, outside of festivals or spots like Chant. … Mesler provides a space where people can enjoy dinner and live music. It draws a diverse crowd and challenges us artists to step outside our norm. That night, I actually did a lot more jazz than usual. It was refreshing.

There seems to be a thread of healing in everything you do. Where does that come from?

I’m an empath. No matter what career path I choose—cosmetology, the funeral business, or music—it always comes back to serving others. … I’ve had people come up to me in tears saying the show helped them heal. Music really touches people.

Do you have any upcoming shows or projects?

Right now, I’m being very intentional about the gigs I take. In 2025, I don’t want to spread myself too thin. We’ve been doing some private events and Mariano’s shows. As summer comes, I’ll be outside more. You can follow us at @honeywaterlive on Instagram and Facebook, or check out honeywaterlive.com.