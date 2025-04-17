Natalie Nunn & Scotty With The Body,the baddest of them all

When it comes to reality TV, not too many people have a resume longer than Natalie Nunn’s. She debuted on our screens on the fourth season of Bad Girls Club, and it wasn’t a coincidence that her debut also was the highest number of viewers in Oxygen’s history. From there she was off to the races, and on her way to dominating reality TV for nearly two decades. After a few more appearances in the following seasons of Bad Girls Club, she started to appear in more Oxygen spin off shows. By the time the start of the new decade in 2020, Natalie Nunn was more than just another reality TV star, she was a known brand that moved the needle.

It wouldn’t be long until Lemuel Plummer and Zeus Network connected with Natalie Nunn to create one of the culture’s most iconic shows: Baddies. The Zeus production shot the first season in Atlanta, with Natalie Nunn leading all the baddies, and before the end of the first season the show was viral and was the talk of the internet, so much so Plummer created four new seasons including Baddies South, Baddies East, Baddies West, and Baddies Midwest. Plummer and Zeus had struck gold.

In the second season of Baddies, Scotlynd Ryan or better known as Scotty With The Body, would make her reality TV debut and immediately her impact was felt. She was brought in as a replacement baddie in Baddies South but she would take over the show with her looks and smart mouth. She also showed she wasn’t too pretty to fight either, which earned the respect of her fellow baddies and the Baddie queen, Natalie. Four years later, Scotty is arguably the number two behind Natalie Nunn and now she is carving out her own legacy in reality TV.

To be historic, longevity is key and that is something without a doubt that Natalie Nunn has established. Scotty hasn’t been in the game as long as Natalie, but it’s obvious she is a reality TV icon in the making herself. Now both these women will try to make more history in Africa as the Baddies hit the motherland to shoot and produce what they know will be their biggest season yet. There aren’t many things more relevant to the culture than Reality TV today, so it only makes sense that our next cover stars for Black Women’s History Month are two of the culture’s finest lightning rods. Queen of the Baddies, Natalie Nunn and Scotty With The Body, you are on the cover.

So Natalie, you’ve got the respect of TV, you’ve got the respect of the music industry, and now you’re making waves in the business, right? You have one of the most successful drinking games, bestselling drinking games, out right now. How did you come up with Baddie Shot O’ Clock?

Baddie shot a clock is a real thing. I mean, they’re actually saying baddie Baddie Shot O’clock around the world, for sure, but the drinking game came from all of us baddies hanging out on jet rides. Sounds really cliche. Like, it sounds good but we would be on the jet rides, like we got to play a game. Baddy. Batty shot a clock. Have you ever and Scotty? Here’s Scotty guys. Hold on, Scotty, come in here because you were one of the Hey

Why do you call yourself Scotty with the body?

Y’all see it all the time. Y’all see it on the Instagram. You see it on the show, and it’s because I’m natural, like I’ve been building this body. I played lacrosse growing up, so I just been building it. And I’m natural as fuck. So why not be Scotty with the body, right?

You’re a little newer to reality TV, still, in six seasons become a huge shock. What advice do you have two girls that want to be in your position?

Honestly, first thing always pray to God, because, you know he’s the man above and just be yourself honestly, like, walk in and be that bitch. Like, don’t think about nothing else. Just be you. That’s all I can really say.

The Baddies are going to Africa, what are both of you looking for?

Natalie Nunn: Confidence, like going off of what Scotty said, like a confident woman isn’t worried about the next bitch. So when you walk in the room, just kind of own it. There’s no competition but I want to see it on the stage, like a girl that’s confident immediately. It’s funny, if you’re really like, a female boss and a bad bitch, and when they walk in the room, you know, who’s going to own that room for that 30 seconds or minute.

Scotty: Yeah, you know how they walk in with a group, and it’s always that one girl in the group that’s the one you give a ticket to, the one who just makes sense. You walk in and she fills up the room, like, Okay, that’s a baddie.

What’s the craziest fight you have seen?

Oh I saw a tooth get knocked out, literally, and then it was like blood was coming out, Diamond The Body. But here’s the crazy thing, the tooth flew out of her mouth and landed right in front of me. And it was like, I can’t make this shit up when it’s reality TV. I was like, what is this? I thought something fell off or so. I was like, and it was her tooth. So then I took it home with me that night, because I didn’t know whose tooth it was until after her tooth got knocked out, and I did a TikTok. It’s my most viral TikTok. It’s like 50 million views. Tesehki knocked her tooth out.

Why did you give a baddie chain to Jasmine over Big Lex?

because I can give it to somebody who deserved it. I felt like Big Lex deserved a baddie chain, but I didn’t have one to give to her. I had one to give to Jasmine. So that’s just what it was. If I had two, I would have gave it to both of them, period.