Landon Craven on Gelo, GloRilla, and producing first series

Landon Craven knows a few things about pivoting. His entire career up until this point has been a big pivot. He learned about production when he was a senior in high school from a video broadcasting class, but he preferred to be in front of the camera. In college at Georgia State University, he leaned into that and became known for his dancing ability and popularity.

His popularity led him to pivot into casting for music videos. Once he did that, he realized he could make a living out of this and made another huge pivot, one out of the state to California where he has been killing it. He’s shot music videos for the biggest artists including being an associate director for GloRilla and Gelo’s latest music video “Can You Please.” He is now in the process of producing his first reality TV series titled “Rap Moms.” Landon took his seat on The Director’s Chair to tell us about his videography career up until this point.

How do you start directing? I know you were on a different path before.

All this really came from doing a random casting director gig for Lil Durk [and] Gunna[,] and after that everything just took off and I kept at it behind the scenes.

What moment made you want to dive fully into it?

Knowing I can still be part of the industry without being in front of the camera and still calling shots to put other individuals in big situations.

Talk about your time at GSU, how did you grow in college?

GSU had [helped] me find myself when it came to networking and building a portfolio for myself. It was already tons of students in one place so all I really needed was like a product or a skill to stand out to be different from the rest.

Do you feel like people still need college?

It really depends on the situation you’re aiming for. I’ve met people who have degrees and still trying to find themselves out here in the world, while others already had that plan and mindset and went after [their] dreams and goals from another angle.

Who are some people you worked with?

I’ve worked with Future, Nardo Wick, James Harden, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Queen Naija, NSYNC, ESPN, Blink-182, Big Sean, [Snoop Dogg], Lil Durk, Gunna, Coi Leray, [PnB] Rock, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, Cardi B, Beats By Dre, K Camp, [Keke] Palmer, Jessie Reyez, Kid Cudi, Bella Poarch, Yungblud, Coco Jones, Janelle [Monáe], Gelo, [GloRilla], Alemeda, Red Bull, Genesis, Dr. [Robin B], makeupshayla, Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Tyrese, [Inanna], [JoJo], Travis Pastrana, Juicy J, Big Yavo, Big Doodielo, Adult Swim, Asake, Sarz, TDE, [Death Row] Records, [DJ] Drama, Iman Shumpert, the list keeps going.

How did you contribute to the “Can You Please” music video?

[Yes,] my job on that set was to move Gelo and GloRilla around, and make sure everything was on point. Whether that’s where they need to be on set or back in their trailer. Keeping the good energy [throughout] the set and making sure we completed a solid video.

Why do you think Gelo popped?

God had a different plan for him out his brothers instead of just basketball and it’s all about timing honestly. The world was trying to count him out but he stayed [afloat] and now look at him.

“Can You Please”: What was your creative concept for the video?

We were aiming for that strip club [vibes.]

Who do you wish to direct for? Dream person to shoot a music video for?

I definitely want to direct for [A$AP] Rocky when I get a chance. A lot of people don’t understand the creativity he puts behind his videos and the music.

What about movies? Or short films?

I did a short film with Janelle Monáe and her team. I can’t really say too much about that until it comes out. But it’s called “40 Acres and a Mule” with Chuck Lightning and Jamar Hawkins.