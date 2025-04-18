Singer Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame and Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams have finally met each other for the first time in New York.

Michelle Williams, meet Michelle Williams

Williams, the singer, 45, had just starred in the musical adaptation of the dark 1992 comedy Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Manhattan. Williams, the actress, 44, bought tickets to the play on Thursday, April 17, and the two had a joyous meeting after the show, which was recorded by a fan.

Despite being in the spotlight for nearly 30 years, the two Michelle Williams had never crossed paths or spoken to one another. But fans have confused the two on many occasions over the years because of their shared names.

The 2 Michelle Williamses became stars at about the same time

The two Michelle Williams’ lives have paralleled in a way. The singer Michelle Williams and the actress Michelle Williams both rose to fame in the late 1990s, with the former joining the juggernaut group Destiny’s Child and the latter shining on the popular TV series “Dawson’s Creek.”

It becomes even more interesting when you consider that the Grammy-winning singer is now acting in stage plays, and the five-time Oscar-nominated actress began singing officially in 2014 for the Broadway play, “Cabaret.”

When you consider how long both have been in entertainment, it’s easy to understand why the two stars — and their fans — are surprised that it took this long for the two to link up.

“Finally,” the songstress said as she filmed the two from her dressing room and talked with her 1.3 million followers.

After speaking, the singer panned the camera over to the other Michelle Williams. “Who should I make it out to?” the actress asked playfully, with the singer replying, “Would you make them out to meeeee?”

The actress told fans she was going to meet with the singer

Williams, a star of the film Brokeback Mountain, teased her meeting with the other Williams last week on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.” She informed the host that she bought tickets to the singer’s Broadway musical and hoped to meet her afterwards.

In addition to the singer Williams, Death Becomes Her stars Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Josh Lamon. According to NBC New York, the play, which was directed by Christopher Gattelli, opened in November 2024 to rave reviews.